John Krasinski defends sale of "Some Good News" to ViacomCBS – Up News Info

John Krasinski has spoken out against social media complaints about his decision to sell the popular YouTube show Some good news to ViacomCBS.

Talking about ex The office co-star Rainn Wilson's Instagram live show, Hello human Krasinski said he never intended to continue the show beyond eight episodes. Director of A peaceful place I ended up making 14 videos, garnering 2.7 million views on YouTube for last week's final episode.

The program, which started two months ago, has one million followers on Instagram and 2.58 million YouTube subscribers. Draw between 2 and 17 million for each show.

Krasinski said it takes more work to produce the show than meets the eye.

"I have these other things that I'm going to have to do very soon, like‘Jack Ryan"More than that, writing, directing and producing, all of those things, with a couple of my friends, was a lot."

He added: "I knew it would not be sustainable with my previous commitments. I would love to continue doing the program from my office forever, but it was not sustainable."

Although she won't be supervising him that closely, Krasinski said she will still feel a twist on the show.

ViacomCBS reportedly won a bidding war for the show's rights, which Krasinski said provided "emotional satisfaction" for himself and others.

"I have received the most amazingly kind notes on how much that show meant to everyone, but the truth is that it meant no more to anyone than to me," he said. "That is probably the most emotionally fulfilled I've ever felt in my entire life."