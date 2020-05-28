John Hickenlooper must testify in ethics trial, commission rules

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4
<pre><pre>John Hickenlooper must testify in ethics trial, commission rules
%MINIFYHTML2b0a855d05f5d0ac1c8ad0a3cd9f31d513%

%MINIFYHTML2b0a855d05f5d0ac1c8ad0a3cd9f31d514%

John Hickenlooper must testify at his ethics trial, even if it is conducted remotely, the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission ruled Wednesday.

The former governor of Colorado and current Democratic candidate for the US Senate. USA He threatened last week not to appear at the hearing if it was not held in person, citing due process issues.

A dark money group called the Public Trust Institute accused Hickenlooper in 2018 of violating Amendment 41 to the state Constitution, which prohibits state employees and officials from accepting gifts of more than $ 53 per year. The Public Trust Institute was formed just before the indictment and is chaired by Frank McNulty, a former Republican Speaker of the Colorado House.

The Public Trust Institute filed a motion on Tuesday objecting to the written testimony but saying it would be open to waiting for an in-person hearing.

The hearing is still scheduled to take place by video on June 4, but if Hickenlooper and McNulty's group come up with a detailed agreement by Thursday afternoon for a delayed in-person hearing, not before August, then the commission would consider a change. , according to the order. If the pandemic continues, making an in-person hearing unsustainable, according to the order, the hearing will be held remotely without considering an extension.

%MINIFYHTML2b0a855d05f5d0ac1c8ad0a3cd9f31d515%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here