John Hickenlooper must testify in ethics trial, commission rules

%MINIFYHTML2b0a855d05f5d0ac1c8ad0a3cd9f31d513%

%MINIFYHTML2b0a855d05f5d0ac1c8ad0a3cd9f31d514% %MINIFYHTML2b0a855d05f5d0ac1c8ad0a3cd9f31d514%

John Hickenlooper must testify at his ethics trial, even if it is conducted remotely, the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission ruled Wednesday.

The former governor of Colorado and current Democratic candidate for the US Senate. USA He threatened last week not to appear at the hearing if it was not held in person, citing due process issues.

A dark money group called the Public Trust Institute accused Hickenlooper in 2018 of violating Amendment 41 to the state Constitution, which prohibits state employees and officials from accepting gifts of more than $ 53 per year. The Public Trust Institute was formed just before the indictment and is chaired by Frank McNulty, a former Republican Speaker of the Colorado House.

The Public Trust Institute filed a motion on Tuesday objecting to the written testimony but saying it would be open to waiting for an in-person hearing.

The hearing is still scheduled to take place by video on June 4, but if Hickenlooper and McNulty's group come up with a detailed agreement by Thursday afternoon for a delayed in-person hearing, not before August, then the commission would consider a change. , according to the order. If the pandemic continues, making an in-person hearing unsustainable, according to the order, the hearing will be held remotely without considering an extension.

%MINIFYHTML2b0a855d05f5d0ac1c8ad0a3cd9f31d515%

Attorney Suzanne Staiert, who represents PTI, said Wednesday that she is not sure the two sides can reach an agreement.

"We reached an agreement with them for this audience and they just did it all," Staiert said, adding that she was surprised by the campaign announcement last week.

Although Wednesday's order stated that Hickenlooper's prior agreement to testify was binding, he also said it was his prerogative not to show up, leaving PTI to quote him. Now, Staiert said the group is looking into whether it is feasible to present a subpoena and hand in the candidate before the hearing currently scheduled for next week.

"Both parties agreed that a hearing like this would be unfair and violate due process," Mark Grueskin, Hickenlooper's attorney, said in a statement. “I was surprised that PTI opted for an audience that they know will not work. They wouldn't even try to find a date that would work. "

Hickenlooper is the alleged frontrunner in the United States Senate Democratic primary on June 30 against former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff. The ethics investigation involves flights the former governor took his last year in office.