John Boyega is outraged in expletives at criticism of his anti-racist tweets

The actor from & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; says he's not 'apologizing' and tells his racist fans to "fuck around" after he tweeted: 'I really screw hate racists' following the murder of George Floyd by the police.

There is nothing wrong with facing injustice against blacks, but John Boyega he was forced to explain himself after he spoke out against racism. The British actor received a backlash after he tweeted a series of anti-racist tweets and stated, "I really f ** king hate racists," following the death of George Floyd during the police arrest in Minneapolis.

Reading the comments, the Finn from the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy films clarified that he was referring to anti-black racism. "I'm talking about WHITE racism over BLACK. The guy who ruined the world didn't cause a breakup with your girlfriend, he responded to criticism," he wrote on Twitter.

For some Twitter users who felt John was attacking white people and reminded him that someone's character cannot be based on the color of their skin, the 28-year-old replied, "Where did I say only white? What is what's really wrong with you? " On twitter? hahaha that just white comment? I am talking about what I am talking about. We need you to keep quiet, that's all. "

Another user called him ignorant and accused him of promoting racism towards races other than black people. Feeling misunderstood, John responded to the comment: "Are you on Twitter dedicated to seeing what you think and not what I wrote? Take a break because you are one of them. Like I said, you can't make me talk about what I'm not talking about. Shut ".

Apparently thinking it wasn't enough, John then logged onto Instagram Live to send a message to his enemies. "We ignore ignorance and we ignore the people who show up and we try to make these situations what they are not," he said in an outrageous ranting video, before emphasizing, "I don't even apologize, first of all." You better believe it. "

Defending his earlier statements, he continued: "There is no way I have the opinion that there are no other forms of racism. Of course there are other forms of racism. But a black man was killed in cold blood, on the streets, in the United States, again. As I say I can't breathe. There's a continuous cycle. I don't live in the United States, but I'm black. So I'll say it again: Damn, white racists. "

And John doesn't need the support of his racist fans. "If you're a fan of me, and you support my work, and you're racist, and you're arguing with what I was saying, dammit, dammit, dammit … .. F ** k off!" He added. "I said what I said. And if you don't like it, go suck and fuck. Seriously."

Since then, John has been applauded for maintaining his stance, with a tweet: "John Boyega put his entire career on the line of culture. We salute you."