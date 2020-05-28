John Abraham's new look in Satyameva Jayate 2 is impressive

John Abraham is ready for Satyameva Jayate 2. The movie was scheduled to shoot in 90 days at a real Mumbai location. But the shooting has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Writer and director Milap Zaveri spoke about his lead role, the role of John Abraham in the movie. In an interview, Milap said: “In Part 2, John is almost like a superhero. He will do things he has never done before, such as ripping a tire or a door, like the Hulk. "

There are rumors that John will play a triple role in the movie. Before speaking about this in an interview, John said: “Milap is still in the process of developing certain characters and would like me to play other roles as well. But that is still under discussion. So I can't say if there will be one, two or three of me in the movie. "

