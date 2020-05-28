Joey Bada $$ says his music was removed from Apple's streaming platform

Joey Bada $$ has new music in the works, however these days he is more concerned with getting some of his recordings back on streaming services.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Joey started receiving messages from fans asking them why they couldn't access some of their previous releases, including ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA ** on Apple Music. Joey turned to his Instagram Stories to ask what was going on.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Jozif Badmon wrote on his social media account, "If my account is blocked on your streaming channels, please take a screenshot and send it to me." Joey went on to say that no streaming platform would censor his music without consequence.

Social media users reportedly complained that they were unable to download songs such as "AMERIKKKAN IDOL,quot; and "LAND OF THE FREE,quot;, among others. Joey is clearly not happy about that. In the tweet below, the artist wrote that he woke up in the morning to discover that people were censoring his music.

I WAKED UP MFS CENSORING MY MUSIC. pic.twitter.com/ycYJfzXVZe – BADMON (@joeyBADASS) May 28, 2020

Joey Bada $$ and his fans likely think he is being intentionally censored as a result of his political messages. Although Joey would disagree, many would argue that much of his work has more political overtones.

In November 2017, Bridget Hill reported on the rapper's comments in which he said he wished he had never released a song criticizing Donald Trump. BET reported that year that its registry, ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA ** had many anti-Trump themes.

Around that time, Joey said he wasn't thrilled with his decision to hit the president, because it ended his reputation as a "political,quot; artist, and he wasn't necessarily interested in receiving that label.

According to Joey, at the time of writing this document, there was a "damn polarized asshole,quot; in the White House, but the president was not the main cause of the problem.

Ad

Joey says that many of the same problems persisted while Barack Obama was also the president. Donald Trump is just one of the problems, Joey explained, not all of them. The rapper says he wishes he had never said his name because now every interview revolves around the president.



Post views:

0 0