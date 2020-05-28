Joe Giudice is reportedly super excited about his first boxing match – he's been training hard!

%MINIFYHTMLc331f0dc7077dc28d944f4f466b0c49d13%

Joe Giudice awaits his first charity boxing match while still in Italy! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is apparently very focused on his training and plans to show what he's got!

Apparently, he is so determined and working so hard to accomplish this that he appears to be a "totally different person."

Teresa Giudice's ex announced earlier this month that he had signed an agreement with Celebrity Boxing while in Italy he was still appealing his deportation.

As a result, he is expected to have his first fight on October 24, and although his opponent has yet to be announced, Joe "is really excited to fully train and get into boxing."

This is what a source shared through HollywoodLife, adding that "he got a lot into exercise and self-care while on the go."

His past is in the past as he is now very focused on training and self-care as well as ‘trying to get as many fights on the books as possible. Alcohol consumption has decreased, in a big way, and he is a very different person. "

The source mentioned that having this new purpose in his life has made Joe really happy.

Even after his separation from Teresa, Joe is "very well in Italy,quot;.

Of course, he would love to be around his daughters much more than he can, but under the circumstances, he has done very well and has kept busy with construction (before the Coronavirus occurred). He is spending time with family and doing many things. exercising, cooking and walking too. He's trying to live life as happily as possible. "

The insider shared with the same news outlet that she talks to her four daughters multiple times a day via FaceTime!

Joe always calls them and talks to Teresa a lot, so there is no hard feelings between them.



