Jinger Duggar is pregnant with a girl after suffering a miscarriage

Congratulations are in order for Jinger duggar!

the Counting on The star is pregnant. She expects a girl with her husband Jeremy Vuolo.

The happy news comes less than two years after the couple welcomed their daughter. Happiness.

"We are very excited," said Jinger. People, who first reported the news. "Felicity will have to have a sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We are very grateful. We had many check-ups and we are very, very excited."

As a preview of the season's new shows, Jinger and Jeremy told their loved ones the big news by creating a gingerbread display and giving one of the figures a little bump.

In addition to announcing her pregnancy, Jinger shared that she had a miscarriage last fall.

"The morning after we announced to the family that we were waiting, Jinger woke up and woke me up very early in the morning, saying she thought she had lost the baby," Jeremy told the magazine. "We found out later that day that yes. That was very difficult and definitely a test for us."