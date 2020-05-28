Jessica Simpson's personal trainer reveals how she lost 100 pounds

When Jessica Simpson He said these boots are made for walking, he was serious.

Since she welcomed her third child, Birdie MaeIn March 2019, the businesswoman made her health and well-being the highest priority. That meant committing to small lifestyle changes that made big changes to your health and appearance. Now a little over a year later, she weighs 100 pounds more and the star says she is "very proud to feel like me again." It was yesterday when Simpson shared an exercise post with his followers on Instagram.

His trainer Harley pasternak he says to E! News exclusively, "This particular baby number 3 was … I think he told the press that he tipped the scales at 240 pounds, that's not from me, he mentioned it in a post. So we had to cut our job for ourselves and maybe more for this baby than for others. "

So Harley, in coordination with her doctor, created a plan that focused on helping Jessica form habits that would help her beyond the six-month goal that she set for herself. He explains, "It had to be more than just coming back from your baby's weight, but how can I keep everything I'm doing right now forever? That's why we are not a big fan of extreme dieting or radical forms of exercise. "