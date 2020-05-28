Jessica Simpson's personal trainer reveals how she lost 100 pounds

When Jessica Simpson He said these boots are made for walking, he was serious.
Since she welcomed her third child, Birdie MaeIn March 2019, the businesswoman made her health and well-being the highest priority. That meant committing to small lifestyle changes that made big changes to your health and appearance. Now a little over a year later, she weighs 100 pounds more and the star says she is "very proud to feel like me again." It was yesterday when Simpson shared an exercise post with his followers on Instagram.
His trainer Harley pasternak he says to E! News exclusively, "This particular baby number 3 was … I think he told the press that he tipped the scales at 240 pounds, that's not from me, he mentioned it in a post. So we had to cut our job for ourselves and maybe more for this baby than for others. "
So Harley, in coordination with her doctor, created a plan that focused on helping Jessica form habits that would help her beyond the six-month goal that she set for herself. He explains, "It had to be more than just coming back from your baby's weight, but how can I keep everything I'm doing right now forever? That's why we are not a big fan of extreme dieting or radical forms of exercise. "
Unlike other stars who box or do high-intensity workouts on a daily basis, Jessica's training regimen consisted of walking: 14,000 steps a day to be exact. But, like everything Harley does, it was all a gradual process.
They first waited for Jessica to fully recover from her birth, before beginning a 6,000-step-a-day routine. Meanwhile, Harley, who created the best-selling Sweetkick, the mint that curbs sugar cravings, helped Jessica find a healthier version of the tasty foods she loves. He says the goal was not to "steal,quot; his favorite foods, but to make significant changes to his meals so that he eats lean protein and vegetables throughout the day. In total, she would eat three meals a day and two snacks like green beans with Parmesan and a handful of almonds, which doesn't sound too bad.
While there were no cheating days, he did allow her to have cheating meals throughout the week. Harley thinks that doing this makes pampering a little "more balanced and sustainable." And he adds: "You don't need to have all your pleasures in one day. If you do, it tends to be a bit extreme."
And the changes were not only made in the kitchen, but in his daily routine. For example, Harley shares that Jessica introduced daily family walks or would walk on the treadmill while watching television and answering phone calls. He didn't want Jessica to do anything "too difficult, painful, hard, or arduous." Additionally, Harley emphasizes "disconnecting from technology,quot; for at least an hour every day in order to get a full seven hours of sleep. "Many people underestimate the importance of sleep in weightlessness and weight control," explains Pasternak.
As soon as he mastered those aspects of his plan and obtained significant approval from his doctor, Harley began doing full-body exercises every other day. He describes: "We slowly increase them; we start really easy and slowly we increase them. We start by doing a full body workout, one set of each exercise, without doing too much intensity on the part of the body and gradually increasing the volume and intensity. Focus on a few muscle groups per day. Different muscles every day of the week. "
She and Harley tracked her progress through daily emails that included her step count, what she ate, and a screenshot of her Fitbit. And as tedious as it sounds, Harley says he has "such a great attitude,quot; about the process.
Part of Jessica's devotion to the plan stems from her 12-year relationship with the celebrity trainer. After the birth of her two oldest children, Harley helped Jessica return to her pre-baby body. No wonder he remains a loyal customer.
Also, the star seems to be passionate about feeling healthy again. Harley says Jessica told him that she not only wanted to "get in shape,quot; but to become a better person through physical exercise and clean eating. "We were just getting in shape among the kids and now it was kind of cool, I want to look fierce again and look cool and confident and full of energy and I want to do it sustainably. That was his main goal." he shares.
And the best part is that Jessica is using the lessons she learned to create a healthier lifestyle for her children on the go. Harley says: "She feels like before before having a child. She is in control of everything and such an excellent attitude of not hitting herself if she does not eat perfectly every day, so it is a very useful prospect."
