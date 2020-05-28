Jennifer Garner and Lena Dunham to Help Congratulate Scholastic Art and Writing Award Winners

%MINIFYHTML7a597d3a771388001505e4123016c12b11%

To mark the centenary of the annual ceremony, the virtual event will also feature the former & # 39; Glee & # 39; star Chris Colfer and the author of & # 39; Hunger Games & # 39 ;, Suzanne Collins.

Jennifer Garner, Lena Dunham and ex "Joy"star Chris Colfer They are ready to congratulate the winners of the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

The stars will appear during the virtual ceremony, which is generally held at the world-famous Carnegie Hall in New York City, on June 4.

Organized by heads of the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, the online event will also include "The Hunger Games"Author Suzanne Collins and mark the 100th anniversary of the ceremony. The gathering will also feature surprise guests, poetry readings from this year's National Student Poets and showcase works chosen from approximately 320,000 student performances across the United States.

Past award winners include Stephen King, Joyce Carol Oates, Zac Posen, and Andy Warhol.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards will take place at 6 p.m. E.T. at: https://www.artandwriting.org/explore/national-ceremony/celebrate.