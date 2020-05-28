Jeffrey Epstein's outraged documentary on Twitter doesn't get the same attention as R. Kelly

Netflix aired its documentary Jeff Epstein: Filthy Rich this week, and while there have been a few articles here and there about the four-part series, viewers are upset that the document hasn't received the same energy as the Surviving R. Kelly Series.

In the documentary, several alleged victims of the billionaire financier detailed their experiences of sexual abuse and rape at the hands of Epstein, who allegedly ran a pyramid scheme for sexual abuse.

After being brought to justice, Epstein hanged himself in his cell, but the women in the document pointed their fingers at Prince Andrew, whose name was previously mentioned in connection with the allegations.

Other high-profile celebrities and politicians appeared to be connected and implicated in some way, but have not yet been brought to justice, including the alleged Epstein Lady, Ghislaine Maxwell, whom the courts have failed to serve because they cannot locate her for prosecution. attend legally. documents.

Twitter wants to know why Epstein, who allegedly prayed and exploited underage girls for decades, is not under the same scrutiny that Kelly experienced after the Lifetime documentary first aired.