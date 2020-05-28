Jeffrey Epstein: Netflix documentary Filthy Rich brings new allegations to light

%MINIFYHTML94f6cb7b8c3ffc1a9abe464f99072e2b11%

A new Netflix documentary series has brought to light new allegations against the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich It tells the story of the underage girls who were abused by Epstein and his friends and the power structures that kept Epstein, who died in prison last August, out of jail for so long.

These are some of the biggest allegations made in the Netflix series, which is available to stream now.





Bill Clinton's bond with Epstein

Former United States President Bill Clinton has been linked to Epstein before, and survivor Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed he saw the politician on the now infamous "pedophile island."

Clinton has always denied these allegations, but a second voice corroborated Giuffre's story in Filthy rich, after a longtime tech worker at the Caribbean resort claimed he saw Clinton alone with Epstein at his villa home.

A spokesman said this week that any story connecting the former president to the island of Epstein is categorically false.

Girls were offered $ 200 per underage victim they recruited

Of all the survivors who spoke to Netflix for the documentary, one of the most shocking stories came from Epstein's "schoolgirl recruiters".

Hayley Robson, who started working for the late pedophile when she was 16, explained how she was paid $ 200 (£ 163) for every girl she could take to Epstein's home in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to Robson, each girl was asked to recruit at least two more girls, and she personally brought in around 24 victims, in what the series describes as a "twisted sex pyramid scheme."

Epstein blackmailed friends with secret surveillance cameras

Chantae Davies, a survivor, told the documentary that one of the reasons Epstein was free for so long was because he had "a lot of information about people and lots of blackmail videos."

In another clip, Giuffre explains how the cameras were hidden on the walls, and Epstein once showed him a CCTV control room that looked at all the girls' rooms, showers, and restrooms, and the massage room.

She describes it as "a blackmail scheme" that could not only be used against girls, but also against the powerful friends of the financier.

"When Epstein told me 'people owe me favors and they will never catch me and I can get away with it,' he meant it," Giuffre said, while another survivor, Sarah Ransome, said Epstein may have taken "" a lot of people down ", if he hadn't died in prison.

Prince Andrew joked with Virginia Roberts that his daughters were "a little younger" than her

Prince Andrew's friendship with Epstein has been at the center of history for the past year, with British royalty appearing in Newsnight last year to deny any claims made against you.

Giuffre has claimed that she slept with the Duke of York when she was just 17 years old and in the Netflix series she gave more details about the experience and how it was presented by Epstein's friend Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre explained in Filthy rich: “Ghislaine has this favorite guessing game she has. She goes to Prince Andrew: "How old do you think Virginia is?" He said 17. She says, "Oh, you're right." They made a little joke about it.

"He says," Oh, my daughters are not far from your age. My daughter is a little younger than you. "