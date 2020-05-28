JCPenney reopens 150 additional stores in the US USA After closing due to COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – JCPenney has reopened at 150 stores in 27 states, bringing the total to 304 stores reopened across the country after temporarily closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have now reopened a third of our stores and plan to have nearly 500 reopens by June 3. To do this, we operate differently and take a strategic and consistent approach, keeping the safety of associates and customers as our top priority. " said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney. “We are pleased to welcome our loyal customers and dedicated partners. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive as we reopen our doors, focused primarily on our enhanced security measures. "

Additionally, five stores currently offer only sidewalk contactless pickup.

"We continue to listen to our associates and customers and make additional adjustments as necessary," added DePaul. "We are very grateful to our associates for helping us navigate through this environment as we build on our long history and continue the JCPenney story."

Retail store workers continue to monitor CDC guidelines, as well as state and local mandates.

Personal protective equipment is required for associates, and the company provides masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer to promote a healthy work and shopping environment. The company has staggered shift schedules to minimize associate contact, improve store cleanliness with a focus on high-contact areas, and add plexiglass protectors to records, while social distancing and safety signage are the new normal.

JCPenney also offers designated shopping hours for at-risk customers in all stores on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. at noon. Clients at risk include seniors, pregnant women, and people with health problems.