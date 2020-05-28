Jamie Foxx leaves Katie Holmes now photographed with & # 39; ugly & # 39; Baby Mama – Twitter annoys

Jamie Foxx is officially out of the market. MTO News has confirmed that Jamie and the mother of their baby Kristin Grannis, the mother of their 11-year-old daughter Annalize.

Jamie was last associated with actress Katie Holmes, and many of Katie's fans and Jamie's fans wanted them to become a Hollywood couple.

But Jamie ended things with Katie a few months ago, and now he's back with Kirten.

The two lovebirds were spotted on Jamie's yacht off the Malibu coast over the weekend. And they really looked at each other. Look:

But not everyone is happy that Jamie chooses Kristin over Katie. People on Twitter call Kristen "ugly,quot; and say she looks like an uglier version of Drake's baby mom.

Here's a close up photo of Kristen:

Jamie Foxx is an actor, singer, comedian, songwriter, and producer. Foxx became widely known for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biopic Ray, for which he won the Academy Award, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild Award, Critics' Choice Movie Award and Golden Globe. Award for Best Actor.

That same year, he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the crime film Collateral. Since the spring of 2017, Foxx has served as an anchor and executive producer on the Fox game show Beat Shazam.