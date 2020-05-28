Jamie Foxx leaves Katie Holmes now photographed with & # 39; ugly & # 39; Baby Mama – Twitter annoys

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8
Logo

Jamie Foxx is officially out of the market. MTO News has confirmed that Jamie and the mother of their baby Kristin Grannis, the mother of their 11-year-old daughter Annalize.

Jamie was last associated with actress Katie Holmes, and many of Katie's fans and Jamie's fans wanted them to become a Hollywood couple.

But Jamie ended things with Katie a few months ago, and now he's back with Kirten.

The two lovebirds were spotted on Jamie's yacht off the Malibu coast over the weekend. And they really looked at each other. Look:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here