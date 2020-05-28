Home Entertainment Jamie Foxx defends the drawing of Blackface & # 39; SNL &...

Jamie Foxx defends the drawing of Blackface & # 39; SNL & # 39; by Jimmy Fallon: & # 39; This One Is a Stretch & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Comedian Jamie Foxx leapt to Jimmy Fallon's defense after a Saturday Night Live sketch of him in full black face as comedian Chris Rock went viral.

"I was making an impression of Chris Rock. It wasn't a black face [sic]," Foxx commented in an E! Posting news on Instagram about the scandal. "We comedians know this is a difficult time right now. But this is a stretch. In a show called In Living Color we play every race. Let this go. We have bigger fish to fry … #change course,quot;.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©