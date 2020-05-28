Jamie Foxx defends Jimmy Fallon against Blackface's backlash from the resurfaced SNL sketch

%MINIFYHTML833124f31960214d4d6a87f6e8d760a711%

On Tuesday, Jimmy Fallon issued a public apology for an old SNL clip posing as Chris Rock. The resurfaced sketch caused people on social media to ask for its cancellation.

His complexion in the sketch was darker than we all know, and Jimmy quickly addressed the matter with an apology.

Like us previously He reported that he said: “In 2000, while I was on SNL, I made the terrible decision to pose as Chris Rock while I was on blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry that I made this unquestionably offensive decision and I thank you all for holding me accountable. ”

On Wednesday, Jamie Foxx came to Jimmy's defense when he left a comment below. Electronic News"Instagram post on the matter.

He said: “I was making an impression of Chris Rock. It wasn't a black face "We comedians know this is a difficult time right now. But this is a stretch. In a show called,quot; In Living Color "we play every race. Let this go. We have bigger fish. to fry … #changecourse ".

In the parody, Jimmy played Chris Rock while talking to Darrell Hammond, who played television presenter Regis Philbin. NBC previously removed the video from the Internet, however, the clips had been circulating on both Twitter and YouTube.

As the clip began to circulate, the #JimmyFallonIsOverParty hashtag began to change in response.

