James Marsden says Julia Roberts helped him use hairspray

James Marsden should Julia Roberts A special thanks.
During your virtual visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday Dead to me star revealed that the Pretty Woman Star helped him land his Corny Collins role in the 2007 remake. Hair spray, telling the host Ellen Degeneres that Roberts put in a good word for him.
"That role came up, I was sitting with Adam Shankman, the director and (producers) Craig Zadan and Neil Meron at the time in an empty restaurant off Broadway in New York City and we were just talking about the potential for me to play Corny Collins, "it started." And in the middle of the interview, it was an interview because I was trying to get the job. They hit me on the shoulder and it was Julia Roberts. "
Marsden continued: "And she was standing there and said," Sorry, I didn't mean to interrupt. But, I just wanted to tell you that you're in my favorite movie, The notebook, and I love what you do in the movie. And congratulations on it. Nice to meet you. & # 39; "
"And then Adam Shankman turns to me and says," If you didn't have the job yet, I think that seals it, "he concluded." So, I have to thank Julia Roberts for that. She was the one who consolidated me to be given the role in that role. "
On the subject of musical roles, the duo also discussed Marsden's dance moves in Dead to me Season 2, which he said admitted that he was a little nervous going into those scenes.
"There is a scene this season where I'm cheering Christina ApplegateThe character got up and it was written in the script: ‘Ben does a little tap dance. And I, again, called (creator) Liz (Feldman) and said: Cuándo When is this triggered? She said, "Oh, Thursday." I said to him, Tuesday is Tuesday. I can't tap dance. It's not something I can pick up & # 39; & # 39 ;, he recalled. & # 39; And she said: & # 39; Well, any dance you can do. And I said, "I can dance like someone who thinks he's good, will he?" So she just let me make a fool of myself essentially. "
As the two continued to catch up, the 27 dresses Star gave DeGeneres an update on how he has fared while practicing social distancing. "I had great ideas about what I was going to do with my day: I actually wrote a full daily schedule. It was like, 'Wake up at 8. Have an hour of mediation. Eat something healthy. 11 o'clock: Go out to walking. Social distance. Come back. " And then that lasted a week or two. "
After DeGeneres stepped in with his social distancing routine, which consisted of pizza and wine, Marsden joked, "Now it's like, 'How fast can I have a pint of ice cream?'
