James Marsden says Julia Roberts helped him use hairspray

James Marsden should Julia Roberts A special thanks.

%MINIFYHTML6cce050bde9d36966afc196e25af168014% %MINIFYHTML6cce050bde9d36966afc196e25af168014%

During your virtual visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday Dead to me star revealed that the Pretty Woman Star helped him land his Corny Collins role in the 2007 remake. Hair spray, telling the host Ellen Degeneres that Roberts put in a good word for him.

"That role came up, I was sitting with Adam Shankman, the director and (producers) Craig Zadan and Neil Meron at the time in an empty restaurant off Broadway in New York City and we were just talking about the potential for me to play Corny Collins, "it started." And in the middle of the interview, it was an interview because I was trying to get the job. They hit me on the shoulder and it was Julia Roberts. "

Marsden continued: "And she was standing there and said," Sorry, I didn't mean to interrupt. But, I just wanted to tell you that you're in my favorite movie, The notebook, and I love what you do in the movie. And congratulations on it. Nice to meet you. & # 39; "