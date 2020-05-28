James Corden was asked if he could still do "Carpool Karaoke,quot; in the coronavirus era and his response was a bit sad.

"I think it will be a while before we sing in the car with someone."
It all started when Ellen asked James if it was true that the new "Carpool Karaoke,quot; segments would be "very far away."
"I think it will be a while before we sing in the car with someone," he confirmed.
"We really can't think of a remote way to do it. It really depends on two people being around, so, you know. It's okay. It's okay."
But Corden had some words of encouragement for any "Carpool Karaoke,quot; fan.
"I think we are all experiencing those peaks of anxiety … Every time I find myself like this, I stop to think about the day, whenever possible, when it is safe to go out again and it is safe for you to go dancing around you audience, and it's safe for me to get in a car with someone. "
"I think it is going to be the biggest boom in joy we've ever experienced … I have no idea how much time is left, but I think it will be spectacular."
Obviously, James and his team are doing the safe and responsible thing by maintaining social detachment right now. Still sad, though.
