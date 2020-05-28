James Corden recalls being fully awake during emergency eye surgery

%MINIFYHTMLe057a6a67d1836b606e493c2ca36208913%

The presenter of & # 39; The Late Late Show with James Corden & # 39; He talks about the problems he had with his eyesight that led him to undergo the procedure during a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres.

"Cats"star James Corden He was wide awake when he underwent emergency eye surgery last month (April).

The comedian, who also hosts "The Late Late Show with James Corden"He injured his eye in 2012 but was told he had been cured only to discover that his eyesight was at risk again during a recent checkup.

"It burst again, this little scratch on my eyeball, so I've been visiting a lot of doctors," he tells his chat partner. Ellen Degeneres. "A few weeks ago, three weeks ago or something like that, I woke up and couldn't open my eye … It just hurt. The doctor I've been talking to said, 'Look, I think I have to figure this out. I think this has been happening many times. " "

"He looked me in the eye and said, 'Let's operate on him now.'

Corden protested that he had a virtual program to present hours later, but his doctor assured him that he would not be able to work for a week.

"(He said): 'You have to do this right now.' So at the time, which I was very grateful for because I didn't have time to fear it, they just did it."

Corden admits that the surgery was bizarre because he was awake the whole time: "He's numb, so you can't feel a thing. But all the time he kept saying, 'My God, my God, my God! And that was it. So hopefully knocking on wood is better, but we'll see. "

"They open your eyes … and you can see what they're doing, but you can't feel it."