Jada Pinkett Smitth says she is "chosen for being fair skinned"

Willow, the daughter of her and Will Smith, also shares about her own struggle to accept her hair, as she used to think that it would be 'prettier if my hair wasn't so curly or if I had longer hair' .

Jada Pinkett Smith He made use of a recent episode of "Red Table Talk" to talk about colorism. In the episode of Wednesday, May 27, the wife of Will Smith revealed that members of the same race used to tease her for having a lighter skin tone.

He began the conversation by noting that colorism "began during slavery," when the owners often "raped their slaves who gave birth to light-skinned children." She went on to explain, "Lighter meant better, smarter, and more beautiful. This hate bias seeped into black culture and continues to divide us."

She also said that she, along with her daughter Willow Smith, mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and her best friend Mia Pitts, as well as her own daughter Madison, "would confront our own preconceived biases right here at the table."

Jada said that in most cases, colorism saw light-skinned people discriminating against dark-skinned people. However, for Jada, she "had the opposite in my experience," she noted, adding that "she was being teased for having fair skin."

Willow also shared about his own fight. "My cousins ​​and my friends would look at them and say, 'It would be much prettier if my hair wasn't so curly or if I had longer hair,'" he admitted.

Adrienne, meanwhile, talked about how people used to not possess their own blackness. "In the past, black people were always heard saying, 'I have Indians inside me', we still don't have our own blackness and that's just the result of all the brainwashing that has happened to over the years and the perpetuation of white supremacy, "she recalled. "The approach to white is what is valued around the world … in the past, if you were fair skinned and had long hair, you would get a bench for no reason. Just think how shallow it is."