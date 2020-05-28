"It's going to look different, but the fun will remain the same." – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML69cef2929e8b0cb4cca3e53d5d12411313%

%MINIFYHTML69cef2929e8b0cb4cca3e53d5d12411314% %MINIFYHTML69cef2929e8b0cb4cca3e53d5d12411314%

– For thousands of children, summer would not be complete without camp.

But like everything else these days, COVID-19 is forcing some camps to make tough decisions.

"If we didn't think we could keep kids safe this summer, we wouldn't be hosting a camp," said Linda Paulk, president and CEO of Sky Ranch, which operates camps in Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado.

Paulk says his team has spent months going over every detail to meet the new guidelines.

"Top pediatricians, top epidemiologists, federal, state and local health officials. I mean we have collaborated with everyone."

Sky Ranch campers will receive daily temperature checks, eat in shifts, and stay in the same small groups for most activities.

The Thurman camp, located in Pantego, will require temperature checks on the first day, then will randomly check campers during descents on other days.

%MINIFYHTML69cef2929e8b0cb4cca3e53d5d12411315%

Camp Olympia, near Huntsville, requires campers to be screened for COVID-19 before arriving, and in Marble Falls, Camp Champions is asking families to quarantine for 14 days before and after camp.

"I have no desire to deal with COVID cases this summer," said Steve Baskin.

He owns Camp Champions and says that like Paulk, he and his team have spent countless hours making sure every inch of the property is as safe as possible.

And he says he makes sure everyone follows the rules of good hygiene. "Handwashing will be supervised by counselors, because if you think 9-year-olds are going to wash their hands alone … you haven't been in the camp business."

So yes, there will be changes, but organizers say they have worked hard to increase security without sacrificing any fun.

"It is going to look a little different, but I can assure you that the fun will remain the same and it will be the best week of your life," said Paulk.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources