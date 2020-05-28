Italy's Pro Serie A Soccer League sets June comeback – Up News Info

Italy's Serie A, one of the first professional sports leagues to close mid-season when the coronavirus pandemic devastated the country in March, said Thursday that its games would restart on June 20.

The soccer league with teams as important as Juventus and Inter Milan closed on March 10 in the middle of its 2019-2020 season, playing a few games in empty stadiums before finally stopping the game entirely. Italy was the first global access point outside of China for COVID-19, but it has slowly reopened as cases have declined.

As of today, the country has recorded 33,072 deaths from the virus, behind only the US. USA And the United Kingdom.

The league had been considering restarting on June 13, but the Italian government's national shutdown rules had been extended until June 14.

The news came today after a call with Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora, the presidents of the league and the national soccer federation, player representatives and the Association of Italian Sports Doctors. The plan calls for resuming the last four games in the week of the current game, followed by teams playing games every three days. The schedule has yet to be resolved.

One rule requires that all club equipment and staff be quarantined for two weeks if anyone tests positive for coronavirus, which could affect the chance of ending the entire season.

The news comes when the English Premier League announced today that it will return to June 17. The German Bundesliga is already playing in empty stadiums. The Spanish League expects a return on June 11.

In the USA In the US, the MLS of the men's professional league has not established a schedule for the return. The women's NWSL unveiled a 25-game tournament in Utah for the nine teams Wednesday that will begin next month in lieu of a regular season.