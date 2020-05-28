%MINIFYHTML469e559c9a6bd4f6348aae8c7d95d0b913%

Game On! premieres tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT, only on Up News Info and broadcast on Up News Info All Access. This new trivia / physical challenge game show is hosted by comedy genius Keegan-Michael Key and also features sports superstars Venus Williams and Rob Gronkowski.

Matt Weiss of Up News Info Local sat down with Keegan-Michael Key to discuss Game On!, working with his new championship teammates and what it was like to face Gronk in a dogfight from the cockpit of a fighter jet.

MW: Hi Keegan! Hhow's it going?

KMK: meIt goes very well I've been busy doing press for Game On! lately. meit's nice to be able to press for a show that really excites you. meit's good to talk about a show you enjoyed doing and that you can't wait for people to see.

MW: Very cool. You really do double duty on Game On! how The host and executive producer. Alongside you, the show also features team captains Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams Hay a lot of stellar energy there bWhat are people really going to see when they tune in?

KMK: Than people let's see is Rob’S team and venus’ team competing for points. Tthe way they are going to do this is through trivia challenges, through questionnaires and then the cream Delaware the crmemeterme are these incredible physical challenges that teammates are going through.

Both of them the teams are made up of three people. meEvery week we rank third with a celebrity of some sort, be it an actor or comedian or an athlete or personality. Than you're going to see if they're competing in these crazy physical challenges as well as these mental challenges. There are a lot of jokes in the middle and then at the end of each episode there's obviously a Winning team and a losing team. The lThe osing team has to do something we call in the program "Taking The L " or taking the loss. That will be some kind of humiliating, unpleasant or potentially dangerous task because they missed that week’s competition.

MW: Gronk and Venus are two amazing athletes, two amazing competitors. Wthe hat was it is like watching them both from them do that?

KMK: First of the two very different people. Gramonk is like a six foot six, 260 pounds cheerleader and Venus is more like a master chess champion. Sseeing that the comparison is really fantastic, but the other thing is that they both seem to have this physical glow, a physical genius. Their fun very often an athlete is an athlete is an athlete.

WWe understand that Rob plays soccer, but then you see him do things like rhythmic gymnastics and you're going to go ‘Wait a minute is it me or does that look good? It's spinning the thing. HWhat are you doing? that?you realize that a lot has to do with the fact that athletes, I think they have this genetic advantage.. Are just naturally athletic.

MW: Speaking of athletics, you're also in for a couple of challenges, Right?

KMK: I am.

MW: HOh it was for you to go outhere and mixing it?

KMK: me We had a great time. OROne of my challenges was extremely body-focused, which was to kick a field goal at the Los Angeles Coliseum in a THE Rams game.

MW: No Pressure. [laughs]

KMK: It is not a big thing. Single a normal Monday. It wasn't even a Sunday night game, It It was a Monday night game. TWhen the other two challenges were interesting, since they were mechanical. I was at a Monster Jam truck rally with SunRonk and Venus.

Too, I was in What is known as a METERarchetti fighter plane. Gronk and I went up to sky and literally fought aerially with each other; we hadn air dog fight. meIt was incredible. The pilot is I like, "OK, we're at the correct vector here at about 5200 feet, alRhode Islandght Keegan you are good to go. " Said, "Sorry… I am ok am i flying I'm flying the plane. " That it was a travel; meit was amazing. Sor, those were three challenges that me that was, that’S like there were things on my wish list that I didn't know They were in My wish list.

MW: Y What about Gronk and Venus out of camera? you talk about their competitiveness and how they are a little bit different. What about your personality, What was it how to meet them both?

KMK: Their interesting with Venus there is this true grace about her. its the approach is different from Rob focus. They they both have intense focus but it's different. I think it is because she is in an individual sport and he is in a team sport. She spends a lot of time being charming and kind and admiring his teammates. One One of my favorite parts of the show is when someone says something unexpected that really cracks Venus up. meIf you can get Venus chuckle very difficult is a rare fact because of that Balance that she has.

Rob just looks around, everywhere all the time; It's really great. Like me Said before, it's like he has his pom poms and he's ready to anything. Are both lovely offstage and you can see they want to be there. me I really enjoy being there with both of them. There is a joy about how the program works and everyone was immersed head.

MW: You are obviously well known for a multitude of things, but you the substitute teacher character is one of the most prominent. I'm curious how Gronkowski and Venus would pronounce…

KMK: OK, well first of all his name is comes [character voice] ‘You come Williams, where comes Williams in, There's a comes Williams here? ’ Tthat would be his name. Aand then his name, I think he would just take the roleI call the blade and throw it outside the window. [character voice] Mess, don't mess with me. We just putting up false names around here. Groornkoorski? Who hell is Groonkooski? Is Groonkooski up on here? mef discover out there It is not nobody really called Steal Groonkooski, I am going to throw a grenade in the middle of this room. "

MW: [Laughs] TThank you. me put yourself in the place but that was amazing.

KMK: Anytime! [laughs]

MW: Very nice. Awell then, last question here before letting you go. People sports are missing a lot now. Ppeople want to see competition, people want I knowe anything really. WWhat does it mean to be able to do this show where people can see Some familiar faces compete against each other and simply put everything else aside for a little?

KMK: meIt is humiliating, it's humiliating because I feel like we're in a position to potentially offer a public service. Hfill that gap with something fun and entertainingNorth Dakota for everyone.

meIt is really for everyone, IF you have 8 to 88, you you should be able to enjoy this show. meif you are a sport strong, if you are not a sports diverff you should be able to enjoy this show. meit's very humiliating. METERI hope we can get to this place where people will go, 'ORthank god for Game On!, that would be lovely if that were the case. me hope we can do that to bebecause we really say it from our hearts. It has been an amazing experience with amazing people and I can't wait for everyone to see it!

MW: I can't wait to see it, I need to see this aerial fight.

KMK: It's a good one.

MW: Well thank you very much Keegan, it was a pleasure talking to you and all the best with the premiere on Wednesday!

KMK: Thanks Matt, it was a pleasure talking to you. Stay safe!

Game On! arrives on Up News Info on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT, only on Up News Info and streaming on Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more information.

