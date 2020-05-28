"It is our civic and moral responsibility,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLf389c96e6b0f766be4b5d9d34fd0f84714% %MINIFYHTMLf389c96e6b0f766be4b5d9d34fd0f84714%

– The southern Dallas sector is seeing some of the highest COVID-19 cases in Dallas County.

Volunteer Alisha Trusty is part of a great effort to bring testing to that area.

"Often, people residing in this area no longer have medical care, they don't have access to resources," he said. "It was important that we bring them the resources and the evidence."

At Friendship-West Baptist Church's Kiest Boulevard location, the "Together We Tried,quot; program launched Thursday morning.

Project Unity, a faith-based nonprofit that works to build and maintain communities, brought together community leaders, churches, and medical professionals to make this happen.

The program provides free COVID-19 and COVID-19 antibody tests.

They have the ability to administer 250 of each test per day. They say people should get in and out in 30 minutes.

"I simply believe that the faith community is a vehicle in which we can galvanize and have more people evaluated," said Project Unity founder Richie Butler.

"There are people in the community who have told me that I don't go to those institutions because we don't trust them, but we do trust the church," said Frederick Haynes, senior pastor of the Friendship of the Western Baptist Church. . "The least we can do locally is take this into our own hands by joining hands."

"It is our civic and moral responsibility," said Trusty.

In the coming weeks, Together We Test plans to expand the tests to five churches in the area.

Each will offer tests one day a week for the foreseeable future.

