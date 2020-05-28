Is it worth reopening a restaurant? – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML49230e2f4a36bf01cb15f64f1bc4efb313%

%MINIFYHTML49230e2f4a36bf01cb15f64f1bc4efb314% %MINIFYHTML49230e2f4a36bf01cb15f64f1bc4efb314%

The country is trying to reopen its economy in the face of a coronavirus pandemic that remains a major threat. (To date, more than 1.6 million people have contracted the disease and almost 100,000 people have died; both totals are probably higher.) What this means for local restaurants remains to be seen. But the weeks leading up to summer could be a good indication of the road ahead.

Different regions meet at different points in the reopening process. San Francisco recently entered phase two of California's reopening plan, allowing sidewalk pickup in much of the state, among other things. Miami has lifted city-wide home stay requests and has allowed some nonessential businesses to open with restrictions. Minnesota restaurants can host outdoor diners beginning June 1. New York City, the worst affected area in the country, remains under an indefinite blockade, even when other parts of the state begin to reopen.

Only two states had met the federal government's guidelines for reopening as of last Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) then released more detailed guidelines. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned of the real risk of future COVID-19 outbreaks if the country reopens too soon. And Memorial Day weekend saw well-publicized opportunities for the virus to spread.

Companies face great uncertainty in the market as they reopen, and restaurants may top the list. Local government restrictions will increase the cost of opening dining rooms. Consumers will be wary of dining in public places. And then there is the loss of employment and the financial pain of restricting service to delivery and takeaways or being closed entirely.

Faced with a very real result and an uphill battle to achieve it, is it worth reopening a restaurant?

Making a profit in the restaurant business is a risky proposition during the best of times. The typical profit margin for an average seated restaurant falls between five and eight percent. Given the predetermined cost structure, increasing those gains is difficult, but easy to drop.

The main costs for any restaurant are food and labor. According to Christopher Gaulke, professor of food and beverage at Cornell University School of Hospitality Management at Cornell University, "Those generally represent about 60 to 65 percent of gross earnings. Those numbers will vary a little. depending on the type of restaurant. Each one takes up about half of that 60 or 65 percent. "

Occupancy costs (i.e. rent) are also significant, generally in the range of eight to 10 percent of income, and restaurants in more expensive markets like New York City face 12 to 15 percent. Minor expenses, such as insurance, maintenance, and utilities, further raise the overall cost of running a restaurant.

All these costs consume a considerable part of the total income of a restaurant. (Some Random Bar in Seattle, Washington recently posted an illustrative video featuring their own profit and loss statement.) And all of those costs are taken into account in determining a restaurant's break-even point, the point at which that restaurant makes a profit.

%MINIFYHTML49230e2f4a36bf01cb15f64f1bc4efb315%

Gaulke brews. "When we establish an equilibrium point to cover all those fixed costs, it is generally located somewhere near 80 (or) 85% of the available seats. So, if we have 100 seats in the restaurant, we need to fill 85 of them during a period of service to reach break-even point, for example. "

This is what it takes to earn money in normal times. These are not normal times.

With COVID-19 threatening communities across the country, various measures have been recommended to keep people safe. Social distancing guidelines suggest (or order by location) at least six feet between people outside the home. Facial masks have become a necessary accessory in public.

These and other precautions can dramatically change the dining experience. Restaurant tables are generally closer to other tables than that. And masks make it difficult to eat.

State and local governments across the country that allow dinner service have set capacity limits in restaurants. The rules vary widely. Colorado is allowing "50% of the posted occupancy code limit with a maximum of 50 customers." Dallas restaurants also faced capacity limits of 50 percent over Memorial Day weekend, with bars limited to 25 percent.

Any occupancy limit will go into a percentage significantly less than the 80 or 85 percent required to reach break-even point. As Gaulke points out, "if we are in a situation where we are actually only legally allowed to sit 25 percent of them, we obviously have a deficit there." Although the restrictions are relaxed and we are moving to 50 percent, that could be a month later, we are still operating, in many of these situations, in a deficit. And so the economy is not in favor of these operators. "

In addition to that, the cost per visit of serving those limited clients has also grown with all the additional security measures. "Gloves, temperature controls, face masks … disposable menus are something that has been discussed," says Gaulke. "Now we have to provide all of that personal protective equipment to staff, potentially even guests."

And then there are higher capital expenditures. Public restrooms may have to be remodeled to accommodate the new reality. According to Gaulke, "We are looking at things like ozone spray sanitizers where we can check all soft surfaces and hard surfaces equally. These are thousands of dollars for one that will last a reasonable amount of time. So, that it's a definitive expense that many operators are considering at a time when they really don't have the cash to make such an investment. "

Takeout and delivery options have helped some restaurants stay afloat in the short term. Additional table service set up on sidewalks and patios could further increase capacity. But neither seems enough to push a restaurant into the black.

And even if a restaurant is willing to take all necessary precautions, a general factor can limit business. Many people in many parts of the country still don't feel comfortable eating in a restaurant again. "This is a cultural thing that varies a lot by region," says Gaulke. "We are seeing that the locations that have been most affected are obviously more hesitant than those that have seen very few cases."

For restaurants in many parts of the country, only the passage of time can attract customers to their dining rooms. Unfortunately, given his growing bills, time is tight.