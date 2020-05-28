If MLB Rockies don't act together, they'll lose the world's best fans

The number of Mike Trout that should scare each of them to the negotiating table is not $ 37.7 million, the salary hired by the man in 2020. Or $ 5.7 million, which is what the economic proposal of the owners of Major League Baseball would cut that bad boy down.

It's 44.

As a percentage.

As in the percentage of Americans, according to the voting site YouGov.com, who say that they actually Heard by Mike Trout.

Lebron James? 92 percent

Peyton Manning? 88 percent.

Tim Tebow? 83 percent.

John Elway? 70 percent.

Conor McGregor? 62 percent.

So yes, well, baseball. Follow. Position. Dare to blink the other boy. Spit in the wind. Just don't be surprised by what hits you in the face.

