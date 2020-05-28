If MLB Rockies don't act together, they'll lose the world's best fans

%MINIFYHTMLd76b638da64dae949e359f70043c9df113%

The number of Mike Trout that should scare each of them to the negotiating table is not $ 37.7 million, the salary hired by the man in 2020. Or $ 5.7 million, which is what the economic proposal of the owners of Major League Baseball would cut that bad boy down.

It's 44.

As a percentage.

As in the percentage of Americans, according to the voting site YouGov.com, who say that they actually Heard by Mike Trout.

Lebron James? 92 percent

Peyton Manning? 88 percent.

Tim Tebow? 83 percent.

John Elway? 70 percent.

Conor McGregor? 62 percent.

So yes, well, baseball. Follow. Position. Dare to blink the other boy. Spit in the wind. Just don't be surprised by what hits you in the face.

MLB owners are crying poorly, which is very strong. The MLB Players Association doesn't want to give up an inch, so those same owners don't go a mile once the CBA expires in 2021.

Benefits on one side. Principle over the other.

We understand.

Just guess who ends up caught in the middle. Again.

44 percent.

The 44 percent who, you know, have actually heard of Trout. The 44 percent who actually turn their backs on a rat. Still. Nonetheless.

It is a dull or quiet week. As baseball enters the world's longest-running staring contest, missing out, half-court leagues aren't waiting.

The NBA is allegedly bringing its talents to Disney World. The NHL is jumping straight into the postseason, with the bracket in place, with potential host sites on duty. Even the English Premier League, where owners can't agree on anything besides how to light large amounts of cash, has a reset date set for next month.

Meanwhile, Rob Manfred is out there in his 1948 Ford Woodie, and he feels absolutely trapped by … Gary Bettman. Mercy.

"I think whenever there is a discussion about economics, people publicly characterize it as a fight," Manfred, MLB commissioner since 2015, told CNN earlier this month.

%MINIFYHTMLd76b638da64dae949e359f70043c9df115%

"For me personally, I am very confident that we will reach an agreement with the Players Association, so much so that it is safe to go back to work and solve the economic problems that must be solved."

That was two weeks ago.

Memorial Day came and went. As of Friday morning, so did 28 Rockies home games, 34.5% of scheduled regular season dates at Coors Field.

Out of sight.

Out of my mind.

Oh, we have heard the yeah-buts. It is a regional sport. A provincial sport. If this game is on such thin ice, why does MLB Advanced Media print money?

Here's why: When Gallup surveyed more than 1,000 Americans in January 2018 about their favorite sports to watch, the surprise wasn't that soccer kicked everyone's tail or that soccer was on the rise.

It is the degree to which baseball has slipped, for five decades, from the national pastime into a niche.

Among respondents 55 and older, the sport finished a distant No. 2 in soccer, at 14 percent. Between 35-54, he finished fourth, at just seven percent, behind soccer, basketball, and soccer. Among respondents 18-34, same treatment: fourth, with six percent.

Nothing stays cold forever. The vinyl returned. Heck, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, drive-ins have also. Never say Never.

But it shouldn't be a plague that people discover how to fall in love with you again. The only thing MLB does a better job of assuming its fans are its stars.

Which brings us back to the kids on YouGov.com.

Von Miller? A bell rings with 45 percent of the United States.

Nikola Jokic? 35 percent

Nolan Arenado, the best third baseman of his generation? 30 per cent.

Mike Trout. Eight times All-Star. Three times MVP. Almost 60 percent of countries never heard of the boy

So, yes, baseball. Follow. Be macho. Do not move. Keep watching. Losing the season. Don't be surprised by who you lose forever on the road.