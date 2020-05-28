icea: mobile device manufacturers seek compensation for more than 2 lakh workers – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML1d15b1f3d25017a43a9cb817cbc120a213%

New Delhi: A section of mobile device manufacturers has approached the Ministry of Labor to seek salary compensation under the insurance benefits of ESIC schemes. According to a conservative estimate, mobile factories employ around 2 lakh people who receive an average salary of Rs 10,000 per month, said the president of the Indian Association of Cellphones and Electronics (ICEA), Pankaj Mohindroo.

Salary responsibility at ESIC due to the blockade could reach more than Rs 250 million for these workers, he added.

The ICEA has written a letter to the Minister of Labor, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, requesting him to provide compensation for the sickness benefit.

An ESIC subscriber is entitled to many benefits, including the cash sickness benefit, which can be 70 percent of the average daily wage earned by the employee for lack of employment due to illness.

Private sector employees with a monthly salary of up to Rs 21,000 can subscribe to ESIC schemes.

"ESIC can compensate plan employees as work was not allowed to verify the spread of the coronavirus disease. ESIC's responsibility for payment is approximately 50 days during closure. We have asked the Minister of Labor to facilitate the same evenly. way, "said Mohindroo.

At the end of fiscal year 2019, ESIC had approximately a reserve fund of Rs 85 billion and 70 percent is not intended for any purpose, according to ICEA.

The mobile phone manufacturers industry body has also demanded free COVID-19 tests from employees or reimbursement of the test fee that they have subscribed to the schemes of the State Employees Insurance Corporation.



Mohindroo said the government has ordered 5 percent of employees at each facility to be screened for coronavirus infection to be done at ESIC-affiliated hospitals or the cost of the test to be reimbursed to employees.

He said that many members can spend the money, but the cash flow has become very bleak and government support is required to meet the covid-19 test standards.

"This will be of great help to the industry and is also consistent with the objective of the ESIC covered worker insurance plan. This is also ethically correct for the Government of India and ESIC," said Mohindroo in a letter to the CEO of ESIC, Anuradha. Prasad

ICEA members include mobile device manufacturers like Apple, Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Foxconn, Wistron, Flex, Lava, etc.

He noted that there was no production or sale for about two months to prevent coronavirus infection, and its members continued to pay workers 100 percent of their wages despite extreme cash flow problems.