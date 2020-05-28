Ice Cube too upset about George Floyd's death to appear in & # 39; Good Morning America & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLf146eaed1fb633bfcca3351794b1fe8111%

Floyd, 46, died at the hands of Minnesota police after a white police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest and ignored his request that he was struggling to breathe.

Rapper / actor Ice Cube He canceled a scheduled television appearance on Thursday, May 28 because he was "not in the mood" to talk after the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of Minnesota police.

The "Friday" star is among a series of celebrities outraged at the death of George Floyd, who was caught on camera breathless when a white police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest Monday.

All four police officers involved in the incident, which has sparked violent protests across the United States, have been fired and activists are now demanding that authorities accuse the men of Floyd's murder.

Ice Cube expressed frustration at the death of George Floyd.

Ice Cube voiced about the latest act of police brutality against African-Americans on Twitter on Tuesday, writing: "How long will we go for Blue on Black Crime before we fight back?" and on Thursday, he revealed that he was too angry to continue his interview scheduled on the United States breakfast program. "Good morning america"to promote his new movie"The high note"

Ice Cube announced the cancellation of its appearance & # 39; GMA & # 39 ;.

Explaining his absence to fans, he tweeted, "I apologize to everyone who looks forward to seeing me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd, I am in no mood to say to the United States, good morning."