%MINIFYHTML5f208800719f8a7e7c0ab063306cb80713%

While celebrating the film's 25th anniversary, the actor playing the iconic ghost reveals that his four-year-old daughter was about to see the film for the first time.

Up News Info –

Actor Devon Sawa is thanking his co-star "Casper" Christina Ricci for helping him land the role, while celebrating the film's 25th anniversary.

%MINIFYHTML5f208800719f8a7e7c0ab063306cb80714% %MINIFYHTML5f208800719f8a7e7c0ab063306cb80714%

The star took to Twitter on Tuesday (May 26) in response to a tweet from 1995 film director Brad Silberling, in which he saluted the cast, including Ricci and Bill Pullman.

Sawa, who played the ghost Casper when he comes back to life as a child in the creepy comedy, joined the exchange, revealing that his four-year-old daughter was about to see the movie for the first time, and also noted that it was Ricci who did it. helped get the role.

"Christina Ricci is a HUGE talent and she played a big part in getting me the role and then recommended me for (1995 film) 'Now and Then'," she wrote. "I owe him the world."

%MINIFYHTML5f208800719f8a7e7c0ab063306cb80715%

He also noted that while playing the human version of the supernatural character, he was Malachi Pearson who expressed the ghost throughout the film.

"I was at Casper for 30 seconds (seconds). Malachi Pearson did the hard work," he added. "When they decided at the last minute to bring Casper to life, he was too young. So I got the role. And I'm very lucky that @BSilberling picked me because he would be lying if he said he didn't start a 30-year job that I like. "