"I call 911 now,quot;: Video shows possible racial profiling incident in residential area office building – Up News Info

– A video posted on social media shows a man calling police a group of black men who work in a private gym in an office in Minneapolis.

Top Figure, an entrepreneurial business, posted a video on Instagram showing the encounter. They say the incident happened on Tuesday night.

In the video, you can see the man, who identifies himself as Tom Austin, asking if the men should be inside the gym.

"I am a tenant in the building. Is that you?" Austin said.

The men respond, saying that they are all tenants, pay the rent, and have an office in the building. Austin then asks for his office number, which they refuse to give him.

"I'm calling 911 now," said Austin.

During the call, Austin is heard saying there are "a lot of people who don't seem,quot; to belong to the gym.

The video ends with the men saying "they are dealing with racism here."

"We don't normally talk about the racial discrimination and age discrimination encounters we face day to day in our lives as young black entrepreneurs," Top Figure wrote on Instagram. "We are sick and tired of tolerating this type of behavior on a day-to-day basis and feel that we had to bring light to this situation."