Hungary prohibits gender change in documents after birth

However, with migration fading as a potent problem, and with the world struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, the Orban government has shifted its focus to another perceived threat: transgender people.
In a law that legal observers believe is the first of its kind in Europe, Hungary will now link a person's gender to the person's sex and chromosomes at birth, restricting subsequent modifications in official documents. President Janos Ader signed the bill, Hungary said on Thursday.
"This law has no parallel in Europe," said Bea Bodrogi, a Hungarian lawyer representing 23 transgender applicants before the European Court of Human Rights. "This goes against all international and national human rights standards: the right to privacy, the right to self-determination, the right to human dignity."
Before the new law restricting the rights of transgender people was passed, there was a process in Hungary whereby people could achieve legal gender recognition after forensic medical evaluations.
Moving forward under the new law, experts say, will no longer be the case.
"This trans law is clearly a backlash, curtailing the rights that the trans community had in Hungary since the early 2000s." said Tamas Dombos, a board member of the Hatter Society, an L.G.B.T.Q. group of defenders.
Legal gender recognition had existed in legal limbo in Hungary since the early 2000s, he said. In 2016, the Hungarian Ombudsman for Fundamental Rights The opinion required legal clarity, an initiative that transgender advocacy groups generally considered a positive step, but that Hungarian lawmakers had not addressed.
Gender recognition procedures have been suspended since 2017, and recent court rulings have allegedly forced authorities to resume processing such requests, Dombos says.
That legal uncertainty ended with President Ader's signature.
Miklos Szantho, director of the Center for Fundamental Rights, a government-aligned think tank in Budapest, said the purpose of the law was "to fill a legal vacuum and remove some of the uncertainty in legal interpretation."
He called the debate on the measure "a clash of worldviews."
"The legislation clearly goes against the legal practice of the European courts, since its relevant decisions are based on human rights fundamentalism, which tries to create the basic rights of each and every human desire," he said. Szantho added that the definitions of sex, marriage and family were left to the EU Member States.
It was introduced a day after Mr. Orban was It granted the authority to govern by decree to defend itself against the coronavirus, a measure that was approved by Parliament. Since then, he has used his powers to take control of a publicly-traded company and declare the territory belonging to an opposition-led city as a "special economic zone,quot;, stripping the city of a significant portion of its base. tax.
Mr. Orban's government has indicated that the prime minister may return his powers to Parliament in mid-June. But his control over power and his party's control over all three branches of government, practically speaking, will remain solid.
And the new law is already affecting transgender people in Hungary, Dombos said. "Now they feel like there is no future for them," he said. Many people plan to leave the country. Unfortunately, there are also people who say they can't live like this anymore. "
Adel Onodi, a 24-year-old actress and activist, left Hungary in 2017. She had received her legal gender recognition a year earlier and decided to leave her homeland due to threats to her life and concerns about career opportunities.
Now that he lives in Berlin, he is concerned about how the legislation will affect his ability to apply for German citizenship, whether it will apply retroactively to future renewals of Hungarian official documents and how it will form attitudes towards transgender people in Hungary.
It is also concerned that the European Union will continue to provide substantial funds to Hungary, even when targeting at-risk groups.
In 2018, citing the Hungarian government's attacks on democracy and the rule of law, the European Parliament voted to start a procedure against Hungary that could strip Mr Orban's government of its vote in the European Council, which is made up of governments Europeans. But the machinery in Brussels has made no further substantial moves in the procedure.
A European Commission spokesperson said in a statement this week that while member states must ensure that their laws comply with obligations such as the European Convention on Human Rights, the conditions and procedures for legal gender recognition are outside the scope of European Union legislation.
That is little consolation to people like Mrs. Onodi in Berlin.
"I cannot say that I feel safe in the EU," she said. "They are all empty words."