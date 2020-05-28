Hulu tests "Watch Party" feature for ad-free social viewing – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML8ea7d0d08496d2c9f28b345cfb617e5611%

Hulu is testing its first social feature, Hulu Watch Party, for subscribers of its level without advertising.

Groups of up to eight people age 18 and older can watch TV shows or movies on Hulu using Watch Party, with a chat window that allows conversation during the show.

Disney's ownership transfer operation did not specify the duration of the trial.

The feature is coming as popular offerings like the Google Chrome Netflix Party extension have taken off during COVID-19 related closings. A startup called Scener recently entered into an agreement with HBO to implement its joint display technology on the WarnerMedia network's streaming platforms.

Hulu users with access to the test can launch it through a Watch Party icon on the Program and Movie Details pages in the library upon request. They will then receive a link to invite family and friends to join.

Viewers will also have the ability to control their own playback without affecting the group. Anyone who hits the break or falls behind the group due to a poor internet connection can join the party by pressing a button in the chat window marked "click to catch up."

Hulu says "thousands" of movies and TV shows are eligible for community viewing, as indicated by a Watch Party icon appearing on its details page.

The feature also works on PC and Mac computers through Hulu-compatible browsers, without the need for a plug-in or extension.