Howie Mandel reveals the baffling joke he's been doing to his wife

Howie Mandel He has found some joy at home during this coronavirus pandemic, at the expense of his wife.
During a remote appearance in Jimmy Kimmel Live! On Wednesday night, the famous funny man and joker revealed to the host Jimmy Kimmel who has been making his wife's baffling joke for 40 years, Terry Mandel.
As the star explained, Terry, like many bored during this quarantine, has dedicated himself to doing puzzles.
"She buys like a thousand-piece puzzle," he said. "That is their entire focus."
But, unbeknownst to her, her husband had been secretly meddling in his new hobby.
"The second day he had the puzzle … I already did three puzzles," he told Kimmel. "I took a piece and hid it and then I just sat there waiting for the next few days, just waiting, waiting."
"There's always one missing," said Mandel, "and she screams and I'm so happy and she's in so much pain."
Apparently, he has found the secret to a lasting marriage. "That's the yin for the yang of a long marriage," he joked.
As for how Terry will finally find out what her husband has been up to, look no further than this interview.
"She's a big fan of yours. Now she (knows). She's going to be watching this tonight," he joked. "What a revelation this is."
And, if this story wasn't enough consolation for other couples to go crazy right now, Mandel wasn't finished.
"I lost almost 20 pounds … she is cooking. My wife is cooking," he said. "She's not good … Everything I try goes through me."
Needless to say, it was probably a very fun night to watch Jimmy Kimmel Live! for this pair
