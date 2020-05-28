Howie Mandel reveals the baffling joke he's been doing to his wife

Howie Mandel He has found some joy at home during this coronavirus pandemic, at the expense of his wife.

During a remote appearance in Jimmy Kimmel Live! On Wednesday night, the famous funny man and joker revealed to the host Jimmy Kimmel who has been making his wife's baffling joke for 40 years, Terry Mandel.

As the star explained, Terry, like many bored during this quarantine, has dedicated himself to doing puzzles.

"She buys like a thousand-piece puzzle," he said. "That is their entire focus."

But, unbeknownst to her, her husband had been secretly meddling in his new hobby.

"The second day he had the puzzle … I already did three puzzles," he told Kimmel. "I took a piece and hid it and then I just sat there waiting for the next few days, just waiting, waiting."

"There's always one missing," said Mandel, "and she screams and I'm so happy and she's in so much pain."