How to Make Old Hollywood Style Pancake Makeup Contours

Since the dawn of the modern cosmetic industry, makeup manufacturers have been selling systems that promised to completely fix your face. But few modern brands are as comprehensive as the 1930s offerings that promised to guide you to the ideal face, albeit the power of science!

Hollywood played a major role in transforming makeup from the dominance of scandalous actresses and courtesans of the 19th century to the basic femininity in the mass market that it is today. Max Factor and Westmore Brothers turned their work in the film industry into lines sold across the United States. We decided to try the Westmores guide for ordinary women who wanted to transform their faces into something more similar to perfection: the outline or even the "Instagram face" of their time. Turns out the pancake makeup makes you feel like it's going to break and fall into a million pieces, but it looks great!