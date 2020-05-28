How long do investigations usually take, such as the George Floyd case? Good question – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLa6a1f22a2f72f9bf7409b94789cf475213%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Wednesday afternoon, MN Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said he wants to advance the investigation into George Floyd's death as quickly as possible.

"We will make sure that this is not an investigation that lags behind, but as important as being expeditious, because we all know that everyone wants to know what happened that day, it will be an investigation that was done well," he said.

So how long do these investigations usually take? Good question.

"There's nothing unusual about something like this," said Mark Osler, a former federal prosecutor and professor of law at the University of St. Thomas. "This should be a quicker and easier investigation than most."

It took the Hennepin County Prosecutor's Office four and a half months not to charge the officers in the Jamar Clark case. It took four and a half months to arrest Jerónimo Yáñez in the Filando Castilla shooting. Eight months passed before Mohammed Noor was accused of killing Justine Damond.

"In those cases, there were a lot of people interviewed who were telling conflicting stories," Osler said. "Any reasonable person would look at this and say this will be a faster investigation than another, in part because the video evidence is much more compelling and comprehensive in terms of showing what a prosecutor will seek in terms of a crime, in this case murder. "

The Office of Criminal Apprehension is now investigating.

"We have to wait for certain parts of the process," said Harrington.

At Wednesday's press conference, he said state investigators did not yet have an autopsy report. He also asked anyone who witnessed George Floyd's death to come forward.

"If you were there, if you made a video there, or if you know the people who were there, before we can get through to all those witnesses and all the other statements, we can move this case forward," Harrington said.

Harrington said the BCA and the FBI are conducting joint investigations. On Tuesday, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said she had called the FBI to request a federal investigation into this case.

Osler said those investigations generally take longer. It took six and a half months for federal prosecutors to decide not to indict officers in the Jamar Clark case.

"Just because federal officials move more deliberately about it, and that's not a bad thing, that's something that is often necessary," Osler said.

He also said he believes the case against former officer Derek Chauvin, the man whose knee was on Floyd's neck, is clearer. He said a decision on the charges against the other three men could take longer.