How Jason McCourty has been normal during the Patriots' offseason

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Jason McCourty said his offseason has felt relatively normal, so far.

In a conference call Wednesday, the Patriots cornerback detailed how he has spent his time training and trying to stay in shape to prepare for next season, just as he has in the past twelve NFL seasons. While she has adapted to the circumstances caused by the virus, such as having virtual meetings, wearing protective face masks, and quarantining her family, she has maintained a sense of normality throughout her training and has even returned to the training facility. the team for rehab and bounce back from off-season surgery, under the NFL's selective rules.

"I'm doing the same thing that I normally would do during the offseason," he said. "I'm one of the few guys who had an injury in the offseason that allows me to be in the building, so I've still been able to do all my rehab and my things that I normally would do in the offseason." Obviously, it is different because it is not the same not having everyone there. Obviously, we are not doing OTA, so we are not practicing, but staying in shape for me has been relatively normal this offseason. "

When asked if it feels "strange,quot; to be one of the few players allowed inside, McCourty dismissed the idea.

"At this point, no," he replied. "I suppose what constitutes something strange has changed dramatically in the past few months. We've been at this for so long that this has become quite normal for us right now."

"Right now, it has been normal," he said later. "I suppose it is normal in a sense that the numbers are so few that it is nothing different than what is happening across our country right now." You go to the grocery store, everyone has a mask and gloves. You cannot go to a service station without someone doing the same. I think that, in that sense, it has been normal in the practices that have been carried out in all the communities. "

However, McCourty admitted that while on the premises, there is not much that he and his colleagues can talk about other than "quarantined life."

"We all keep doing the same thing, and it's kind of like the whole country, like when we have our virtual meetings, the boys are doing the same thing." You are finding your window or your time when you are going to exercise, whether in a field, if you know someone who owns a gym and maybe just you and that person, we are all doing the same thing right now because you cannot be out of home. So, you go and train, you come home and you are there all day until you go and do the same thing the next day.

In his downtime, he said that while he hadn't been watching many of the limited sports on television, with the exception of NBATV, he caught Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady with a dramatic shot during "The Match." .

"The only thing I saw about TB12 and them was that he broke his pants at one point and sunk a hole in one," he said. “Then, I was glad to see that he ripped his pants off. The next time I see him, I have to give him a hard time. "

With many states beginning the reopening process, including Massachusetts, McCourty said he can understand why someone would feel apprehensive about going back to work right now, including NFL players.

"I think in the future, I think we all have fears," he said. “I think the fear of going back to work is no different than the fear of walking into a restaurant and sitting down to dinner. So I think this is something that we will all have to deal with. At some point, we are going to start over, Massachusetts and all the other states in the country, and some in the south have already started to open up. So, I think that, as players, we are going to go through the same fears as many other people in our country.

"You'll have to figure it out in the best way. When we are told to get back to work, we need to make sure that, as individuals, 'Hey, by my standard, I feel this is safe enough. I'm ready to commit. I'm ready to do it. "If not, you have to do what you think is best for your family."

However, he is not yet in a rush to return to the soccer field. With uncertainty about when exactly practices will begin, McCourty said he is taking this time to focus on his injury.

"I feel good. I'm just taking it step by step. Obviously, with everything that is happening, it has been a process where there is nothing to turn to because you cannot see anything in the very near future. There is no Practice to wait, there is no minicamp to wait, so I feel pretty good and just work every day to improve. "

"I don't know," he said when asked about how long he thinks he will remain in the league. "As long as it's fun and physically and mentally I'm willing and able to do it, I think that's the most important thing." Obviously now, as you said, this is for year 12. I am married, I have three children, there are many things that influence, but I am only trying to stay in the present and stay in the present. For me right now, I'm really looking forward to being a part of the 2020 season and I'm training to help this team in any way possible in the upcoming season. "

As an experienced player, he's also prioritizing supporting younger players, such as Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams ("He loves to compete,quot;), and J.C. Jackson, nicknamed "gerbil."

"For me, having the opportunity to be around JC (J. Jones is a young vet), but Joejuan (Williams), all those guys, can help them, be it questions about finances, questions about agents or any of those different things , to be just a sounding board. And then, when we are competing, there are little things that experience teaches you. For me, being able to play for multiple organizations, coaches, there are little things that you can take from everywhere, and those guys know That is one thing with me. Whatever the question or anything I have to share, I will. So I love that aspect.

"I think that's the part that sucks right now is that we don't have the opportunity, obviously, we do have our virtual meetings, but you don't have the opportunity to be in the building, to really meet the new guys and catch up on what it happened in the offseason and really develop that chemistry right now. "

