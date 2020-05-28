How Eric DeCosta, SN NFL Executive of the Year for 2019, made Lamar Jackson, Ravens super Bowl contenders

%MINIFYHTMLfcb74c80f903494a317d025c99ca92f413%

The Ravens now have a general manager named Sporting News' NFL Executive of the Year, as voted by his colleagues. Congratulations to Eric DeCosta, the winner of the 2019 season, who is also only the second general manager in the franchise's 24-year history.

Retired Ozzie Newsome failed to win the award multiple times in his 23 years on the job, but consider DeCosta, the protégé and successor to Newsome headquarters, thus being recognized as a tribute to one of the world's leading organizations. league scouting and staff. . DeCosta's great start suggests that, at just 49, he has a bright future in Baltimore.

DeCosta was accused of a difficult task when he took office in 2019: how to rebuild the team into a Super Bowl contender adapted to the talent of his dynamic second-year QB, Lamar Jackson. Like Jackson, DeCosta passed and ran with great success, specifically purple and black. The Ravens failed to win their third ring, but ended the regular season with the best NFL record at 14-2 with Jackson breaking as the league's MVP, and also SN's Offensive Player of the Year.

None of this would have been possible without DeCosta knowing what to do offensively around Jackson and defensively supplementing it to help coach John Harbaugh lead the team to its second repeat as AFC North champions.

After Newsome traded with the Eagles to bring Jackson to the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, DeCosta's path in 2019 was focused. Here's a look at all the great moves in his year on the job that added to the award.

Releasing WR Michael Crabtree: Crabtree was not the right type of catcher for Jackson, as he was more of a possession type than a quick and deep threat. DeCosta cleared the way to remix Jackson's position.

Giving up RB Alex Collins: Collins once held promise as the leading power for the Ravens, but DeCosta also realized the need to reload the field with Jackson.

Re-sign TE Nick Boyle: Using multiple tight ends to help Jackson was a good initial plan. This move to keep Boyle with Mark Andrews allowed the team to trade Hayden Hurst, the first assailant taken in front of Jackson, in 2020.

Trading QB Joe Flacco: There was no need to keep Flacco plagued by injuries as an unintended backing behind Jackson with Robert Griffiin III, who then re-signed, being the best stylistic fit. DeCosta flipped Flacco to the Broncos for a fourth round, allowing the Ravens to recruit running back Justice Hill.

Signing RB Mark Ingram: Before adding Hill to the mix, the Ravens gained a powerful and skilled power runner whose veteran and winning demeanor was a wardrobe advantage.

Signing S Earl Thomas: With Eric Weddle ending his tenure with the Ravens, DeCosta was smart in making the former Seahawks All-Pro a smooth veteran replacement and was able to land him on several other interested teams.

Re-sign RB Gus Edwards: The undrafted free agent impressed enough in 2019 to re-sign and serve as Ingram's best energy backup.

Extending K Justin Tucker and RG Marshal And walk: Tucker needs to remain the Ravens' clutch kicker throughout his career. Although Yanda retired after the 2019 season, this was a bona fide move by the Ravens prior to their swan song as a venerable blocker.

Drafting WR Marquise Brown, EDGE Jaylon Ferguson, WR Miles Boykin, RB Justice Hill and G Ben Powers: DeCosta has his new starting scorers here. Brown went to Hollywood in his first game as Jackson's great player. Ferguson could end up being a steal to aid his pass. Boykin should be more active for Jackson against Brown in year 2. Hill may still have an important role on the committee soon. Powers is in the mix to replace Yanda.

Trading Alex Lewis with the Jets: This 2020 pick in return eventually became No. 202 overall after a trade with the Vikings. The Ravens used it to land the sleeping WR James Proche.

Exchanging K Kaare Vedvik with the Vikings: The 2020 team in return became a fifth round, with which the Ravens landed DT Broderick Washington Jr. to boost their 3-4 rotation.

Signing LBs L.J. Fort and Josh Bynes: DeCosta saw something of value here for his 3-4 scheme, and they combined to start 15 games at the two indoor venues.

Trade for CB Marcus Peters: The Ravens envisioned helping Marlon Humphrey in coverage with more than just Jimmy Smith's return, becoming aggressive for the former Chiefs and Rams player. Peters was a natural fit in high school, making it difficult to move to Baltimore. Having more depth in the linebacker made Kenny Young an easy piece to move.

Strengthening the offensive, the deepest defense: Brown and Boykin had the vertical abilities to fit in with Jackson, pitching deep as they played with the effectiveness of the running game, which became more stable with Ingram, Edwards and Hill. On the other hand, the Ravens had a little extra pop inside and out with the linebackers and the secondary.

DeCosta did a lot in 2019, and there have been more for 2020. J.K. Dobbins, Devin Duvernay and Proche took advantage of the offensive strengths the Ravens have achieved since last year. Fellow rookies recruited Ben Bredeson and Tire Phillps and veteran D.J. Fluker offers more options without Yanda. Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe and recruited rookies Patrick Queen, Justin Madubuike and Malik Harrison push even further with the strong initiative of front seven.

What has made the Ravens so successful with the staff over the years is their quick recovery with the right players to fit their schemes and complement existing cores. DeCosta did this at a high enough level to stand out among the top winning executives, joining an exclusive club.

