Horatio Williams Foundation, NCIS Actress Sponsors 300 meals for DFD – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The cooks are in the kitchen, preparing something special for a team of lifeguards.

"We are the people you call when you dial 911, we are going to show up. We don't care what is going on. Pandemic, rain, sleet or snow, we are going to be there," said Detroit Fire Department Lt. James Harris.

Now the culinary skills of local chefs are put to work for a good cause.

The effort was organized by a group of organizations that wanted to come together to do something special for the Detroit Fire Department.

The pandemic does not stop its call to duty, which is why the Horatio Williams Foundation partnered with a Detroit television star. sponsor 300 meals for DFD men and women.

"Diona Reasonover, she's a star, she's an actress in NCIS New Orleans, she just felt the need to give back," said Harris.

Detroit Firefighters. They deserve it. They still work. Putting out fires and helping the community, ”said Horatio Williams of the Horatio Williams Foundation.

A fresh Caribbean meal was prepared on Wednesday and eight battalions were transported throughout the city.

"I think it is so beautiful that someone thinks of the first responders. The nurses, the fire department, the police everywhere. We are so grateful that they think of us," said Capt. Christopher Dixon of the Firefighters' Association of Detroit.

