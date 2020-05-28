Historic SpaceX launch postponed just before takeoff due to bad weather – BGR

%MINIFYHTML8100a05c5ee021a26a2c3a453080c32a11%

NASA and SpaceX were scheduled to launch a landmark mission to the International Space Station on Wednesday, but it was unfortunately postponed with minutes to launch due to bad weather.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was prepared to bring SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule to the ISS from the Kennedy Space Center.

The next attempt to launch the SpaceX capsule could come as soon as this Saturday.

NASA and SpaceX were so close to making history today. The space agency's Commercial Crew program sought to launch astronauts into space, and SpaceX's Crew Dragon came within minutes of delivering on that promise with a launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday afternoon that, unfortunately, was slowed as a result just moments of bad weather. before takeoff.

This mission would have been historic for a couple of reasons. One is that it would have been the first time that a private company had launched people into orbit, and this would also have been the first crew to launch from the US. USA Since the space shuttle program ended in 2011. According to SpaceXMeanwhile, the next launch attempt for the Crew Dragon could come as soon as Saturday.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Eastern time, SpaceX moved forward with rocket fuel, beginning the process of adding more than 1 million pounds of propellant to the Falcon 9 rocket. Meanwhile, astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken could be seen, already loaded into the capsule. and talking to each other, arms folded, hands resting comfortably on his lap. Occasionally, they could be seen flexing their fingers.

Ultimately, things were put in order, with about 17 minutes to go before launch, when the abortion call came. More than 1 million people tuned in to NASA's live broadcast, waiting for the extraordinary moment to unfold.

The plan had been for the two astronauts to be transported and remain on the space station for a few weeks to a few months, depending on what NASA had decided upon their arrival. Before today's launch, NASA had been forced to pay Russia for seats on board its Soyuz rockets bound for the space station, or to lose the American presence in space entirely.

To mark would have been a historic achievement, SpaceX had loaded a special cargo aboard the capsule to take it into space with astronauts. One of those elements was a mosaic made up of more than 100,000 photographs of Class 2020 graduates from around the world, arranged in such a way that it appeared to be an image of Earth.

It withdrew from the launch today due to unfavorable weather on the flight path. Our next launch opportunity is Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m. EDT, or 19:22 UTC – SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 27, 2020

