His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

An E.U. recovery plan would break new ground
Taking another step closer to a shared budget, the European Commission proposed to raise € 750 billion, or $ 826 billion, to finance the European Union's recovery from the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus.
"It is about all of us, and it is much bigger than any of us," Ursula von der Leyen, chair of the commission, told the European Parliament in Brussels.
Japan Aid: The cabinet approved a supplemental budget of $ 296 billion to help finance $ 1.1 trillion in recovery measures including small business support, funds for improved medical systems and grants to local governments.
The British people, Johnson told a parliamentary committee, wants "us to focus on them and their needs rather than a political ding-dong on what an adviser may or may not have done."
Although the prime minister also announced plans for a large-scale tracking and tracing system to prevent a second spike in infections, the consequences of the Cummings affair overshadowed the move.
How it spread: Evidence shows subsequent virus outbreak
A new computer simulation is offering A different timeline for the spread of the coronavirus.
Worldwide, the study suggests, the coronavirus came more than once without initiating uncontrollable outbreaks. In these first confirmed cases, there was little or no transmission, and the original virus was simply extinguished.
But subsequent mutations led to the current pandemic, this model concludes, including one that reached the US. USA Around February 13 and another that arrived in Italy in early or mid-February. The European virus then jumped to New York around February 20.
The authors contend that the relatively late onset of the outbreak, roughly two weeks after President Trump banned travel to the United States from China, means that more lives could have been saved by earlier actions.
US landmark USA: The death toll from the coronavirus exceeded 100,000, far more than in any other nation. The total coincides with deaths in the United States in the 1968 flu pandemic, and is close to 116,000 deaths in another flu outbreak a decade earlier.
If you have 5 minutes, it's worth it
Michelin-starred chef feeds the poor in India
The coronavirus pandemic has prompted many prominent people around the world to try to help with the humanitarian crisis. One is chef Vikas Khanna, who, from his New York apartment, He is managing a great relief effort in India that he calls "the two most rewarding months in my culinary career."
Truck deaths: Twenty-six people were arrested in Belgium and France in connection with The deaths of 39 Vietnamese immigrants found in a truck in Britain last year. Authorities said the suspects were believed to be part of a network that had transported several dozen people a day for months.
Renault and Nissan: Auto manufacturers unveiled a plan to mend their tattered alliance. It calls for delineating more clearly the territory of each company and for sharing development costs more efficiently.
Huawei Executive: A Vancouver court ruled that the U.S. fraud charges against Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer, would constitute a crime in Canada, opening the way for his extradition. His arrest in 2018 severely strained Canada's relations with China.
Snapshot: Above, the Impasse des Bourdonnais in Paris in 1908, on the left, and during the coronavirus blockade. Our photographer Mauricio Lima. He followed in the footsteps of Eugène Atget, a father of modern photography who rose early in the morning to capture a still and empty Paris.
The art of robbery: Octave Durham was in prison for 25 months for stealing two Van Gogh paintings from the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam 18 years ago. He has some Expert observations on Van Gogh's latest thefts in March from another Dutch museum.
Rugby scrums: When teams resume play, they will have to adapt to the era of the coronavirus: Scrums will not be banned entirely, but World Rugby advises that the referee not restart them repeatedly. Other guidelines include a ban on snuggling and spitting and making tacklers low, not straight.
What we are reading: This essay by Marilynne Robinson in The New York Review of Books. Steven Erlanger, our chief diplomatic correspondent for Europe, tells us: “The author of & # 39; Gilead & # 39 ;, one of the best American novels, tries to think about what this virus shows about the United States and asks what type of country we want it. be be."
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
A reporter's advice for recovering from Covid-19
Maggie Astor, one of our New York-based political reporters, and her husband became ill with Covid-19 in late March and managed to recover at home.
Maggie wrote about the test and shared some valuable advice, especially on maintaining a healthy state of mind during illness. Here is an excerpt:
Having Covid-19 is intensely stressful. It is not unusual to feel depressed or anxious, or to have panic attacks. Don't be shy about talking to your doctor about your mental health – it's as important as your physical health.
It is good not to be good. You don't have to handle this "good,quot;, whatever that means. You just have to go through each day. So go ahead and cry, go through Netflix, do a puzzle, reread the entire "Animorphs,quot; series, whatever makes you spend the day.
Give yourself time to rest as your work and financial situation allow. For me and several colleagues, that meant almost three weeks of illness.
Since I tweeted about my experience last month, I have received many emails from people in the "this will never end,quot; phase. I share the same screenshot with all of them – a text message I sent to a friend on April 5.
"Why do I bother giving good news when it will only last a few hours?" I wrote. "I'm so tired of this. I don't know how to keep dealing with it."
Every day, more people will hit that wall, and every day, more people will find their way beyond. They will feel alone, but they will not be.
