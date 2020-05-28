Here's everything you need to know about the new online dashboard: Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML89df5fe08dfc08f0d8647f78c4d2984512% %MINIFYHTML89df5fe08dfc08f0d8647f78c4d2984512%

– A new online dashboard released Tuesday that visually illustrates the risks and trends of COVID-19 in Michigan.

The MI Safe Start Map provides residents with important information about the state of the pandemic where they live and work.

Developed through a collaboration between the Michigan Departments of Health and Human Services and Job and Economic Opportunities and the University of Michigan, the dashboard data is divided into regions of the Michigan Economic Recovery Committee (MERC).

MERC regions were developed by merging Michigan's Emergency Preparedness Regions and Michigan labor sheds, the main areas of the state where people live and travel to work based on data from the US Department of Labor under public health laws. The COVID-19 data displayed on the dashboard represents publicly available case, death, and evidence data analyzed to determine overall risk level and key trends. The charts, numbers, and trends provide a snapshot of how much virus is in a community and whether it is increasing or decreasing. Risk levels were developed by MDHHS and the U-M School of Public Health using guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Guidelines for the Opening of America, and several other leading national organizations. For more information, visit here.

