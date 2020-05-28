Here's an updated list of positive cases, deaths – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLf851fd198edff40984cfb7f0a138bfe013%

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 56,014 and 5,372 deaths as of Thursday at 3 p.m. ITS T. The deaths announced today include 17 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

33,168 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 22.

Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 22, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 22, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated 5/28/2020 County Confirmed cases Reported deaths Alcona 14 one Allegan 214 6 6 Alpena 94 9 9 Antrim 12 Arenac 33 one Baraga one Barry 62 62 2 Bay 296 22 Benzie 4 4 Berrien 606 49 Branch 109 2 Calhoun 357 22 Cass 80 2 Charlevoix fifteen one Cheboygan twenty-one one Chippewa 2 clear 18 years 2 Clinton 139 10 Crawford 58 5 5 Delta 17 2 Detroit city 10903 1351 Dickinson 5 5 2 Eaton 183 6 6 Ant twenty-one 2 Genesee 1983 249 Gladwin 18 years one Gogebic 5 5 one Great tour 2. 3 5 5 Gratiot 74 8 Hillsdale 169 24 Houghton 5 5 Ferret 44 one Ingham 729 25 Ionia 147 4 4 Iosco 90 9 9 Isabella 76 7 7 Jackson 445 27 Kalamazoo 820 54 Kalkaska 19 2 Kent 3540 79 lake 5 5 Lapeer 188 30 Leelanau eleven Lenawee 150 4 4 Livingston 391 26 Luce 3 Mackinac 8 Macomb 6586 787 Manistee eleven Marquette 54 10 Mason 31 Mecosta twenty 2 Menominee 8 Inland 81 8 Missaukee sixteen one Monroe 468 19 Montcalm Sixty-five one Montmorency 5 5 Muskegon 619 36 Newaygo 101 Oakland 8281 971 Oceana 85 2 Ogemaw twenty-one one Osceola eleven Oscoda 5 5 one Otsego 100 10 Ottawa 744 31 Presque Island eleven Roscommon twenty-one Saginaw 1013 108 Sanilac 40 5 5 school 4 4 Shiawassee 239 26 St Clair 438 37 Saint Joseph 110 2 Tuscola 186 2. 3 Van buren 134 6 6 Washtenaw 1313 100 Wayne 9156 1059 Wexford eleven 3 MDOC * 3604 Sixty-five FCI ** 142 4 4 Unknown 3 Out of state 70 Grand total 56014 5372

* Michigan Department of Corrections

** Federal Correctional Institute * Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

Note on deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, coroners / medical examiners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: To provide more accurate data, the "Other,quot; jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under "MDOC,quot;. Cases from the federal correctional institution will be listed under "FCI,quot;.

Note on the case mortality rate: The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from COVID-19 associated causes out of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as a measure of the severity of the disease. Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, laboratory tests of COVID-19 were a priority for hospitalized people due to the limited availability of tests. As a result, COVID-19 infections were more frequently identified in people who were more seriously ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with minor illnesses are screened, the death rate is likely to decrease.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

