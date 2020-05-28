Here are the new NFL rules for 2020, as approved by team owners.

%MINIFYHTML2c7f99a55ad5eaca0ddf7946b5f95f9a13%

No, there will be no 4th and 15th alternative to the side kick for teams to try out during the 2020 NFL season. But three of the seven proposed rules of the game that NFL team owners considered this offseason approved Thursday as new rules for 2020, as were one of the three proposed statutes.

The alternative side kick proposal, put forward by the Eagles, was put forth by NFL team owners because more discussion is needed about the possible rule change. (Which is probably true).

There was no official vote on proposal 4 and 15, but they did take a (virtual) sample of hands and did not have the support to approve it at this time. A bold idea that would have needed 24 out of 32 votes. Wait for it to reappear. https://t.co/XRuJBIlEG9 – Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 28, 2020

The rule amendment that would have added a "booth umpire,quot; as the eighth game official to the umpiring team was withdrawn, but the team owners approved the competition committee report that "includes a plan for pre-season testing expanded communication from stand to official with some objective information. "

Below are the details of the game rules and statutes that were adopted by NFL team owners on Thursday.

New NFL Rules for 2020

Automatic repeat check

This amendment to Rule 15, Section 2 "makes the expansion of automatic replay reviews permanent to include scoring plays and turnovers denied by a foul, and any attempted attempts to be successful or unsuccessful."

Below is the rulebook entry, with the new language underlined:

ARTICLE 2. REPRODUCTION OFFICIAL REVIEW REQUEST.

Only the Replay Officer or the Senior Vice President of Arbitration or his designee may initiate a review of a play:

(a) beginning after the two-minute warning of each half;

(b) during any overtime period;

(c) when points are scored by either team;

(re) it is an attempt at a successful or unsuccessful attempt; and

(e) when field officials govern:

(1) an interception by an opponent;

(2) a loose ball or backward pass recovered by an opponent or going out of bounds

the opponent's final zone;

(3) a scrimmage kick touched by the receiving team and recovered by the kicking team; or

(4) a disqualification of a player.

Such plays may be reviewed regardless of whether a foul is committed on the play which, if accepted, would negate the decision on the field.

The Replay Official can only challenge one play until the next legal snap or kick. The Replay Officer may consult with a designated member of the Refereeing department in the league office regarding challenging a play.

Defenseless player protection

This amendment to Rule 12, Section 2, Article 9 "extends the protection of the defenseless player to a kicker or kicker who is in possession of the ball but who has not had time to avoid or avoid the imminent contact of an opponent."

Below is the rulebook entry, with the new language underlined:

ARTICLE 9. PLAYERS IN A POSTURE WITHOUT DEFENSE.

It is a foul if a player initiates unnecessary contact against a player who is in a defenseless posture.

(a) Players in a defenseless posture are:

(5) A runner who is already within reach of a tackler and whose progress has been stopped.

(6) A kicker or punt returner attempting to launch a kick in the air who has not had time to clearly become a runner. If the player is able to avoid or avoid the impending contact of an opponent, he is no longer a defenseless player.

(7) A player on the ground.

(b) Prohibited contact against a player who is in a defenseless posture is:

(1) forcibly hitting the helpless player's head or neck area with the helmet, face mask, forearm, or shoulder, even if the initial contact is lower than the player's neck, and regardless of whether the defensive player also uses his arms to attack the defenseless player by surrounding or grabbing him;

(2) lower the head and make forced contact with any part of the helmet against any part of the body of the defenseless player; or

(3) Unlawfully launching into a defenseless opponent. It is an illegal pitch if a player (i) leaves both feet before contact to jump forward and upward towards his opponent, and (ii) uses any part of his helmet to initiate forced contact against any part of his opponent's body. . (This does not apply to contact against a runner, unless the runner is still considered a defenseless player, as defined in Article 9.)

Notes:

(1) The provisions of (b) do not prohibit accidental contact with the mask or helmet in the course of a conventional tackle or block on an opponent.

(2) A player who initiates contact against a defenseless opponent is responsible for avoiding an illegal act. This includes illegal contact that can occur during the process of trying to dislodge the ball from an opponent. A strict liability standard applies for any contact against a defenseless opponent, even if the opponent is an airborne player who returns to the ground or whose body position is in motion, and regardless of any act by the defenseless opponent, such as dodging his head. or curl up your body in anticipation of contact.

Penalty: For unnecessary roughness: loss of 15 yards and an automatic first down. The player may be disqualified if officials judge the action to be flagrant.

Manipulating the game clock

This change to Amendment 4, Section 3, Article 12 "prevents teams from tampering with the game clock by committing multiple dead ball fouls while the clock is running."

Below is the rulebook entry, with the new language underlined and the deleted language crossed out:

ARTICLE 2. SCRIMMAGE DOWN.

After any timeout (3-37-1), the game clock will start with a down scrimmage the next time the ball is broken, except in the following situations:

(e) If the game clock is stopped after a down in which there was a foul by either team, after the execution or decline of a penalty, the game clock will start as if the foul had not occurred. occurred except that the clock will start the plugin if:

(1) the foul occurs after the two-minute warning of the first half;

(2) the foul occurs within the last five minutes of the second half; or

(3) the offense commits a dead ball foul during the fourth quarter or overtime that is accepted; or

(4) a specific rule prescribes otherwise.

NFL rule changes: statutes approved for 2020

NFL owners also voted Thursday to approve one of three proposals in the 2020 statutes.

The new rule, introduced by the league office, increases the number of players who can be designated to return from two to three. It also incorporates interpretations applicable to the rest weeks during the regular season and the postseason.

In addition to the increase in the number of players who can return from IR, a player placed on IR is now ineligible to return until eight "games,quot; (rather than weeks) have elapsed since the date IR was placed.