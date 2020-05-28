Henry Cavill aims to return as Superman in new DC movie

%MINIFYHTMLa847d33690fc62b1de45fe87f43c26c313%

Last seen as Clark Kent in & # 39; Justice League & # 39; from 2017, the actor from & # 39; Man of Steel & # 39; He has previously stated that he has not given up his role as a superhero, insisting that there are still many stories to be made.

Henry Cavill He is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as Superman in a new movie based on the DC comics.

Sources confirmed to Variety the "Iron Man"Actor, whose most recent departure as Clark Kent came in 2017"League of Justice", is in talks to make an unexpected comeback as America's beloved superhero.

Insiders also told Up News Info.com that the project will not be a "stand-alone movie," as Warner Bros. bosses will have multiple DC movies in various stages of production: Matt Reeves. "The batman"which started firing before the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as"Shazam! 2"Dwayne & # 39;The rockJohnsonBlack adam"and"Aquaman 2"."Wonder Woman 1984"and a new one"Suicide Squad"The films are also in post-production waiting to be released.

"Man of Steel" director Zack Snyder recently announced that he would launch the long-rumored "Snyder Justice League" for HBO Max, which may require further tweaks, but experts told Variety Cavill's conversations refer to a cameo in one of the upcoming DC movies.

In an interview with Mens & # 39; Health magazine late last year (19), Cavill said he had not given up the role, despite the apparent suspension of plans for a continued DC Extended Universe in favor of independent franchises. .

"The cloak is still in the closet", the star of "The Wizard"said." It is still mine. I am not going to sit quietly in the dark as everything is happening. I have not given up the role. "

"I still have a lot to give for Superman. A lot of stories to tell. A lot of real and true depths about the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comics. That's important to me. There's a lot of justice to be done for Superman. state is: you'll see. "