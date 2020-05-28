Heidi Klum drops her sunbathing clothes on her patio

%MINIFYHTML2794b5b06bd5328f6e9e5f652f23698511%

Heidi Klum may still be under California's social distancing guidelines, but that doesn't mean she can't get a tan! While you won't be able to have fun on the beach with a large crowd, you are taking advantage of the California sun in your own backyard. Heidi recently shared photos of herself with her husband Tom Kaulitz, where she removed her blouse and posed for the camera. Now, Heidi Klum has taken off her clothes and shared photos of her with her 7.4 million followers on Instagram and her fans highly appreciate candid photos.

Heidi decided to pose for a series of black-and-white photos where the 46-year-old mother of four was wearing nothing more than a sparkly necklace and a bright smile. She shared three photos in the album and flaunted her perfect figure while maintaining her modesty in the series of poses.

Born in Germany, Heidi is open-minded about nudity and is clear as she has shared several photos of herself with little or nothing.

Heidi, Tom Kaulitz and their children have isolated themselves in California, and at one point the two separated from each other after fearing they had contracted the deadly virus.

Heidi had started recording America has talent when he revealed on social media that he had fallen with a terrible cold. She revealed symptoms that sounded like they might have been from Coronavirus and her fans were concerned about her.

After several weeks of isolation and suffering from chills and fever, Heidi and her husband revealed that they had been examined and had no Covid-19.

Heidi did not share a subtitle except for adding a black heart emoji. You can check out the photos Heidi Klum shared on Instagram below.

Heidi has been the subject of many rumors suggesting that she is pregnant with her husband's Tom's baby. To date, there is nothing to indicate that any of the reports are true.

What do you think of Heidi's latest Instagram post? Are you surprised that she posted nude selfies?

