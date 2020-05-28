Harvey Weinstein hit with another lawsuit regarding four more women

Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood tycoon who was convicted of rape and sexual assault near the beginning of the year, now has a new batch of charges against him. On Thursday, Page Six reported that four other women are filing a lawsuit against the former Miramax executive for sexual abuse.

A woman in the suit claims that Harvey sexually abused her for nearly forty years. She was only 17 years old at the time of their sexual interaction, which according to her was not consensual.

As previously reported, the Manhattan Supreme Court ruled that the former producer used his power to push women into having sex in which they did not want to have sex. The lawsuit also included Robert Weinstein, Harvey's brother, accusing him of being an accomplice to Harvey's behavior and knowing everything about it.

Similar to the other stories, the 43-year-old Tennessee woman claims that Harvey told her when she was just 17 that she would have to "sexually satisfy him,quot; if she wanted to get to Hollywood. The lawsuit claims that Harvey raped her after receiving oral sex.

Where this story is different is that because the woman was a minor at the time, the typical statute of limitations for victims of child sexual abuse is lifted. Another 70-year-old woman from Ecuador claims that Harvey also attacked her in 1984 at the Cannes Film Festival.

At the time, the woman says, she was trying to succeed in the industry as a documentary filmmaker. He was 34 years old when it happened. Harvey allegedly brought her back to her room to discuss a project with her, but when they arrived, he pushed against her and "stroked her breasts and vagina."

When she managed to get away from Harvey, she went to a friend's room, but she was told that she would have to keep quiet if she wanted to get to Hollywood.

The case includes two more charges from a 38-year-old woman who says she was 26 years old at the time of the altercation, and then another woman who is now 35 years old.

In March of this year, Harvey was sent to prison for 23 years for his actions. A Manhattan jury found him guilty on several charges related to Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann.



