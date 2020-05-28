Harvey Weinstein and Disney beaten with underage rape lawsuit – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML92b2e9ebbbdf7ec0d48db379944c214f13%

Harvey Weinstein may be behind bars for rape, but charges against the disgraced producer continue to surface with four women today filing a sexual assault lawsuit in New York that includes a child assault.

%MINIFYHTML92b2e9ebbbdf7ec0d48db379944c214f14% %MINIFYHTML92b2e9ebbbdf7ec0d48db379944c214f14%

The lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court, which also named the Walt Disney Company and Bob Weinstein, once Miramax's owner, as defendants, alleges that the Pulp Fiction producer raped his accuser of "approximately seventeen years" in New York in 1994. After the attack, the sometimes brutally frank presentation says Weinstein took the aspiring actress's ID and said that if he uttered a word of what happened "he not only made sure he never acted in any movies, but also that her associates tracked her. " and physically harm her and her family.

Representatives for Harvey Weinstein and Disney, who bought Miramax in 1993, did not respond to comments on the lawsuit tonight when contacted by Up News Info.

%MINIFYHTML92b2e9ebbbdf7ec0d48db379944c214f15%

After a trial that lasted nearly two months, on February 24, the New York jury was found guilty by a New York jury of two counts of sex crimes for crimes allegedly suffered by a litany of health problems that led to a Bellevue hospital. Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years behind bars on March 11.

PLUS