Harry Connick Jr. Unveils CBS Grammy All-Star Salute to Unsung Heroes – Up News Info

CBS and the Recording Academy will host a two-hour special honoring essential workers and presented by Harry Connick Jr.

Together we sing: a Grammy salute to the unung heroes will air on Sunday, June 21 at 8 p.m. at 10 p.m. on CBS.

The show will see Harry Connick and his filmmaker daughter Georgia take a recreational vehicle road trip from Connecticut to New Orleans to thank and celebrate essential workers, while listening to their stories of public service. The Connicks will greet contributions with the help of messages from Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, and Renée Zellweger, who will deliver surprise messages to America's unrecognized heroes.

In addition, the special will feature performances by Connick, Jon Batiste, Andra Day, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Rockin Dopsie, Irma Thomas and Shorty trombone.

The special will invite donors to contribute to charities that support neglected children, such as No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, as well as the MusiCares Relief Fund COVID-19, an Academy charity. of recording.

United we sing It is produced by Renato Basile and Ann Marie Wilkins. Executive producers are Harry Connick, Jr. and Ken Ehrlich. Leon Knoles is the director. The show is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures in association with the Recording Academy.