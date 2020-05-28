Harry and Meghan call police after drones fly over their Los Angeles home: report

Prince harry and Meghan Markle I have been in Los Angeles for a short period of time. But according to a new report from The daily beastQuoting a source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have allegedly experienced "unimaginable,quot; levels of intrusion into their new home.

The publication stated that there have been "at least five drone-related incidents,quot; at his home, which have reportedly been reported to the Los Angeles Police Department. For example, the media outlet wrote that a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department said an incident was reported on May 20 at 11:12 a.m. it is an "ongoing,quot; problem.

"They see these drones coming at them, and they assume they are being operated by photographers, but they cannot just assume that. Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terrorist threat is very real to them. "a,quot; friend "reportedly said The daily beast. "But other than that, imagine if you were in his shoes in front of that, how would that feel? Having buzzes about 20 feet above your head when trying to play with your son?"

The "friend,quot; reportedly added: "It is as if people forget that they are real people. But this is a real family. They are not asking for any special treatment; they are just asking for the security that we all expect in our own homes." be respected."

%MINIFYHTMLcbf61b3df643307470a073b5da44b23c15%

ME! The news reached LAPD, but they were unable to confirm the alleged incidents as of this writing. The couple's representative was also contacted for comment.