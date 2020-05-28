Half Moon Bay couple brings sense of belonging to children, horses through the Square Peg Foundation – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLaf7cb2577805addff2d9bbfdd41e263313%

by Sharon Chin and Jennifer Mistrot

HALF MOON BAY (KPIX 5) – Young people with disabilities can find a sense of belonging on a ranch, thanks to a couple from Half Moon Bay who have created a special place where "everyone fits in,quot;, both riders and horses.

Joell Dunlap and her husband Darius Dunlap bring more than smiles to students with developmental problems at the Square Peg Foundation.

"There is no agenda to make someone different or better," said Joell Dunlap. "Just being and being a family and feeling connected."

The couple's 16-year-old non-profit organization teaches equestrian classes to more than 40 students and their families a week at Kastl Rock Ranch in Half Moon Bay and Cadence Farm in Sonoma.

Students between the ages of one and 30 and most of them are on the autism spectrum.

"It is really important that whatever we do makes a difference in people's lives," said Darius Dunlap.

The lessons give Lisa Valerio's 16-year-old son Nathan a sense of calm. "Horses give him a lot of pleasure," said Valerio. “Everyone can be who they want to be. There is no judgment. "

Square Peg Community Engagement Director Michael Yablon says Joell and Darius create a safe place where magic bonds form.

"I am impressed to see what this brings to the children," said Yablon. Nonverbal children being verbal about horses. Parents who are relaxed. "

And the name Square Peg refers not only to the participants but also to the horses. One of them, "Curtis,quot;, is an ancient racehorse that is blind in one eye.

"Phil,quot; is a former pony show. "He is a fantastic part of our program because he is a very kind guy and he is very well trained," said Darius Dunlap.

Grants from the racing industry help finance the placement and retirement of horses. "That could mean they have a little bit of arthritis, tendon problems or something else," he explained.

Square Pegs is a new beginning for both horses and riders.

"Just a place where you can find out who you are and how that makes you special," said Joell Dunlap.

So, to create a special place for developmentally challenged children, their families, and horses, this week's Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Joell and Darius Dunlap.

Editor's Note: There is a waiting list for lessons, which cost $ 75 per week, for instructor costs. One in five students is on scholarship.

As shelter-in-place restrictions have been loosened, Square Pegs is now operating at 60 percent of capacity.