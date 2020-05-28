Hailey Bieber spreads butter on her chocolate chip cookies before baking

"Don't criticize me, you bakers."
Maybe you've seen Justin and Hailey Bieber's new show on Facebook, The Biebers on duty. If you haven't already, it's basically them walking around their mansion, filming each other with GoPros. It's weird, but cute!
In yesterday's episode, the two decided to bake some cookies together, giving Hailey a chance to reveal her favorite baking trick, and I can't decide if it's great, unpleasant, or both.
After scooping out the dough on the baking sheet, Hailey pulled out a large tub of butter and started spreading things on top of each cookie.
"One thing I like to do with cookies, don't criticize me, you bakers, is that I like to put butter on it so the butter will bake."
Hailey then proceeded to put a large piece of butter on top of each cookie, while Justin sang, "The buttery cookie has butter!" Then he put a pinch of sea salt on each.
Hmmmmm I'm intrigued … but also a little disturbed … but also just curious to try it. It is a lot to process!
For what it's worth, Hailey then showed the end result, and they look pretty good.
"Delicious. Chewy in the middle, crunchy around the edges, just the way I like it," said Hailey. "Gluten free, for Justin. Such a tasty treat."
Okay, so what's your take on this butter trick? Would you try it Or is it too much butter in an already buttery treat? Sounds off in the comments!